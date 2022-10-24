The First Phase of Europe’s Good Governance Program to End Successfully

After almost six years of implementation, the first phase of Team Europe’s flagship CEGGA program will conclude on October 31.

To mark the occasion and celebrate the CEGGA journey and its achievements, a concluding event was held on October 21 in Vientiane Capital. The follow-on project “CEGGA II” is set to start implementation on November 1, 2022.

The multi-donor governance program “Citizen Engagement for Good Governance, Accountability and the Rule of Law” (CEGGA)” was launched in January 2017 with the objective to increase citizens’ engagement in national development, through the promotion of good governance, human rights, and the rule of law in Laos, as laid out in GoL’s policies and strategies.

CEGGA is funded by the European Union, Germany and Switzerland and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in cooperation with several Lao partners.

The Ministry of Home Affairs served as the executing agency on the Lao side and the implementing partner regarding the improvement of the environment and operational capacity for civil society alongside the National Assembly for strengthening the parliamentary representative, legislative and oversight functions; the Ministry of Justice for the enhanced implementation for the rule of law and improved access to justice; and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for improved prerequisites for the domestication of international human rights obligations.

The concluding event for CEGGA I was a joyful occasion, utilizing playful elements such as a learning tree, a photo booth and a learning passport to showcase CEGGA achievements in an engaging manner.

Attendees used the opportunity to share their appreciation on social media, using the hashtag #CEGGA to allow their friends and followers to follow along.