AR43 Wins Zero Energy Building At The ASEAN Energy Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – AR43 Architect Pte Ltd wins the Zero Energy Building award at the ASEAN Best Practices for Efficient Buildings (EEB) Awards for their. Theattained this award for the Frontier Building at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on 15 September 2022 at the virtual Awards Ceremony from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which aimed at promoting energy sustainability.

The ASEAN Energy Awards is the highest honour in Southeast Asia, intended to recognise the private sector’s efforts and participation in ASEAN’S energy development. The Frontier Building attained its Zero Energy Building title by achieving a net zero energy consumption, whereby the energy used by the building is less or equal to the amount of renewable energy generated. The canteen in NUS uses energy-efficient water-cooled chiller plants to meet their cooling needs. The architects designed the canteen with passive climate control solutions, maximising natural ventilation and lighting. The full-height glass walls face the open spaces and gardens, providing sufficient solar shading whilst allowing natural light to penetrate deeper into the enclosed areas.

Amidst the advancement in energy development, sustainability in architecture is essential to allow future generations to continue utilising the Earth’s resources. AR43 is one of the leading sustainable architecture firms in Singapore, responsible for creating stellar designs while ensuring resource efficiency. Their Frontier Building project has attained other awards, such as the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Awards Platinum in 2017 and ASEAN Tropical Building at EEB 2020.

Amongst their many residential and commercial projects, the Frontier Building is one of the hallmarks of AR43’s design philosophy of sustainability. The firm believes that architects have a responsibility to the environment, and their designs should respect the site without compromising practicality and aesthetics. Through the recently clinched Zero Energy Building Award, AR43 hopes to put together well-designed commercial and residential buildings that adopt environmentally friendly processes in their architectural designs.

For more information, do visit https://www.ar43.com/en/home/.

Hashtag: #AR43

