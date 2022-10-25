EdgeProp announces winners for EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2022; City Developments, Guocoland, UOL Group and Kheng Leong are Top Developers

City Developments, GuocoLand and the joint venture between UOL Group and Kheng Leong Co. emerged as major winners with 5 awards each

Martin Modern clinched all 4 Excellence awards in the Completed Residential category

Introduced the new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award (Top Transactors)

Sustainability was the key theme this year.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 21.

The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s real estate industry.

“This marked the sixth year of our Edgeprop Excellence Awards. As businesses embrace sustainability due to its growing significance — components such as Landscape Replacement Area, Green Plot Ratio and Green Mark Ratings have been included as part of the judging criteria in our merit-based awards. These are not merely ‘green’ stamps — but they are an accurate reflection of what buyers want these days in terms of living in an aesthetically pleasant, yet low carbon footprint environment.” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

The gala night was the first large-scale event EdgeProp has organised since the pandemic started and saw 200 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event was sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific and V-Zug Singapore with Official Knowledge Partner KPMG Singapore and Supporting Partner E3 Design.

This year, EdgeProp also introduced a new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award that recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories.

“The role that a real estate agent plays in the home-buying journey is undeniably important, perhaps increasingly more so. As Singapore consumers become savvier in this Information Age, agents who are able to leverage new technology to create a niche for themselves will be more productive and will thrive,” Tong adds.

The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Chris Marriott, CEO of Savills, Southeast Asia; Koh Choon Fah, Board Member of Edmund Tie Holdings; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.

“We congratulate all the winners of this year’s EdgeProp Excellence Awards and hope they will continue to scale new heights in establishing benchmarks for future developments. We look forward to next year as we chart new territories, categories and award-worthy projects!” says Tong.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer City Developments Limited GuocoLand Limited UOL Group Limited & Kheng Leong Co. (Pte.) Ltd. Top Luxury Development MeyerHouse Top Boutique Development MeyerHouse Top Landed Development Belgravia Ace People’s Choice CanningHill Piers Completed Category (TOP obtained between Jan ’20 – May ’22) Uncompleted Category (Building Under Construction) (1st caveat between Jan ’21 – May ’22) Residential Mixed-use Residential Top Development Martin Modern Jui Residences Pasir Ris 8 (Mixed-use) Grandeur Park Residences CanningHill Piers (Mixed-use) Seaside Residences Jervois Mansion Residential (Completed) Residential (Uncompleted) Residential (Completed) Residential (Uncompleted) Mixed-use Design Excellence Martin Modern Seaside Residences Liv@MB The Commodore CanningHill Piers Landscape Excellence Martin Modern Jervois Mansion The Watergardens at Canberra Pasir Ris 8 Sustainability Excellence Martin Modern Seaside Residences Irwell Hill Residences The Watergardens at Canberra Pasir Ris 8 Innovation Excellence Martin Modern Grandeur Park Residences Park Nova The Watergardens at Canberra CanningHill Piers Marketing Excellence Liv@MB Provence Residence CanningHill Piers Showflat Excellence Liv@MB Belgravia Ace One Bernam

Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award TOP 6 TRANSACTOR – LANDED TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (NEW) TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (RESALE) Business Name CEA License No. Business Name CEA License No. Business Name CEA License No. VINCENT LIM R026632B ESTHER GOH R057123J WENDELINE GOH R044209J NICOLE CHIA R013142G ERIC TEOH S S R026627F ADRIAN LIM R009649D JULIA GOH R016837A EILEEN LIM R006329D MELVIN LIM R009814D MELVIN LIM R009814D KENNY LOH H L R023678D KAVIN KUAH R043039D JANE EE R059987I JAVEN SOH R059514H JOEY TAN R018026F SERENE ANG R028353G MELISSA PAY R020420C SHANEL LIEW R024647Z JESSIE LIM R011680J LEE SIMON R032012B ANTHEA YEO R009549H CATHERINE LEE R009414I KELLY YU Y S R024065Z LYNN ER S L R024060I TIM SEOW R043534E KAVIN KUAH R043039D TERENCE TEE R026514H PAMELA CHONG R005303E JOSEPH LEE R047184H KESANG YANKI LABATTU R047826E KENT TAN R023645H JASON CHEN R053669I ROLAND ONG R021554Z ALEX NG R009772E WENDY SOH R058193G AILEEN CHEW R011561H BRUCE LYE R005439B KRIS AW GIM INN R024324A CLARABELLE CHIANG R062932H STELLA POH R029027D JONATHAN LO R060921A ANNE KOH R060977G JOE LEOW R020690G ESMONDE TNG H H R025150C LILY TANG R045560E

In no particular order and the list is longer than 10 because there are a few persons with the same number of transactions.

Hashtag: #EdgeProp

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in Nov 2001.