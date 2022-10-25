NEFIN GROUP and C&T Signs Binding Agreement to Fully Acquire Guangxi Energy

The combined Yuntai and Guangxi acquisition will accelerate the Taiwan Government’s vision of leading the Taixi, Yunlin area to become a special solar zone

YUNLIN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – Yuntai, a project company, which NEFIN Group (“NEFIN”) has majority control, has signed binding documents with Ciel et Terre Group (“C&T”) for the 100% acquisition of Guangxi Energy, another project company in Taixi, Yunlin that is part of Laketricity, C&T Group. This acquisition follows NEFIN’s efforts toward a large-scale solar development project in Taixi, Yunlin.

Lift: Group photo of NEFIN and C&T ; Right: Left to right: Mr Cedric Jaeg, CEO of Laketricity and C&T

Guangxi has obtained the 50-Megawatts system-impact analysis (SIA) approval from Taipower and a large parcel of land secured, Yuntai’s acquisition of Guangxi will further bolster the total land holdings of Yuntai in west Taiwan and will significantly accelerate solar power generation land banking efforts in the area. This places Yuntai in a strong position to connect to the new 500MW substation in Taixi, established by the Taipower.

NEFIN will work closely with C&T to realise the full potential of the combined project, and are committed to fulfilling the Government’s aim to establish the Taixi, Yunlin area as a special solar production zone.

“We look forward to working with C&T to meet key milestones and spearhead a major renewable energy movement in the region,” said Mr. Ken Ng, CIO of NEFIN Group.

“We are delighted to collaborate with NEFIN on this project in Yunlin. It follows our strategy to develop more projects in Taiwan with reputable partner, in order to support Taiwan in its target of 30 GW of solar power capacity by 2030,” said Cedric Jaeg, CEO of Laketricity and C&T Taiwan.

NEFIN is a green independent power producer, along with its shareholder ACEN, have collectively developed over 3,400MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems and renewable energy projects in its combined portfolio globally with strong track records. NEFIN is confident that the business expansion in Taiwan can electrify the region with renewable energy and accelerate the decarbonising efforts and transitioning to clean energy. NEFIN aims to be fully carbon-neutral by 2030 or sooner, and is helping like-minded local community and corporations to achieve their sustainability goals.

Hashtag: #NEFIN

About NEFIN Group

NEFIN is a premium green independent power producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific. NEFIN, funded by AC Energy Corporation (“ACEN”), has collectively installed over 3,400MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial renewable energy systems. ACEN is listed in the Philippines (PSE: ACEN) and is part of the Ayala Corporation, one of the largest and oldest conglomerates in Philippines, founded by the Ayala family in 1834. With its regional and multidisciplinary team, NEFIN offers comprehensive assessments and a full-suite of services to evaluate the ESG impact and commercial viability of projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform.

With a mission of “Achieving Carbon Neutrality for You”, NEFIN is committed to the global climate goals and aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of our client portfolios. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone’s responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN’s website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nefin/.

About LAKETRICITY

LAKETRICITY is a solar project developer with a mission to positively integrate renewable energies into its local environment. As part of Ciel & Terre Group, Laketricity has nurtured in Taiwan a large and reliable technical background, conceiving the best solutions to develop solar power plants, especially projects in aquaculture environment.

Ciel et Terre Group is the pioneer of floating solar. With more than 1.2 GW of connected FPV power plants and ongoing construction, Ciel et Terre leads the market of floating solar industry.

For more information, please visit www.laketricity-fpv.com and www.ciel-et-terre.net.