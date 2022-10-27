Invictus International School Prepares The Young For Their Future and Joins Global FabLab Network By MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 October 2022 – Invictus International School (Singapore) has announced that it has joined the FabLab network, a global programme managed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Centre for Bits and Atoms (CBA). This on-site Fabrication Lab is one of the first school-based FabLabs in Asia. The partnership reinforces the school’s ‘future-ready’ approach, increasing opportunities to extend innovative thinking.

The FabLab is a state-of-the-art design, technology, and innovation space that provides students with a creative and collaborative outlet to develop new skills. The platform is developed in conjunction with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Centre for Bits and Atoms (CBA), with a group of MIT researchers who will provide open source software and programs for the students. Through this programme, Invictus’ students will explore their passions through engaging, hands-on projects. They will also gain access to a variety of design thinking, maker and coding activities. The students can also leverage on the expertise of experts, digital tools and machines found in Fab Labs around the world.

Invictus International School (Singapore) is set to build the next generation of international students through its visionary learning solutions such as the creation of FabLab. To distinguish itself from the conventional international school curriculum, Invictus International School seeks brand-new ways to nurture 21st century skills in its students. As Singapore moves forward in an increasingly complex world, it becomes crucial that the next generation of leaders are equipped to spearhead efforts to further empower, equip, care, steward, and build up our young children.

With FabLab, the school will contribute to an expanding pool of talents and innovators in digital fabrication. The maker space also empowers students to initiate and experiment, so they develop a stronger sense of ownership over their learning. Overall, the creation of FabLab at our Centrium campus, aligned with other core programs by Invictus, will emphasise personal growth, fundamental skills and knowledge. The Invictus education experience aims to develop the child holistically.

Invictus International School is part of the Sing-Ed Global Schoolhouse Pte Ltd (Sing-Ed Global), a leading education network in Asia. The school offers a robust and accessible curriculum for students from nursery to secondary, guiding them with an internationally recognised curriculum to equip them for future higher learning. In addition, Invictus International School has an immersive learning environment that encourages collaboration while preparing students for the global job market.

Invictus in Singapore, together with Invictus Hong Kong, is well-positioned to offer students a premium education that is meaningful, exciting and relevant. In a challenging world where adaptability is important, the Invictus International School continually refines its premium curriculum to impart necessary skills and meet Asia’s needs.

About Invictus International School

Founded in 2015, Invictus International School is a global educational institution with over 1,800 students and 200 staff in 9 campuses that reach beyond Singapore’s shores, including Hong Kong, China, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Invictus was founded to provide quality and affordable education from Kindergarten to Cambridge A-Levels, utilising rigorous internationally renowned curricula and providing immersive classroom experiences through experienced educators to help each child develop a spirit of lifelong learning and excellence.

Invictus International School is a proprietary brand of Sing-Ed Global Schoolhouse Pte Ltd (Sing-Ed Global), the education arm of the Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd. Under Sing-Ed, Invictus has grown exponentially to establish a regional network of K-12 schools in Singapore, Hong Kong and Cambodia, with plans to expand to Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia.