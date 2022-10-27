SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board raises earnings forecast for current fiscal year

NIESTETAL, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 27 October 2022 – The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) has raised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The new forecast predicts operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €60 million to €75 million (previously: €10 million to €60 million). As reasons for raising the forecast, the Managing Board cites the continued high level of incoming orders and a gradually improving supply of electronic components, which should lead to a business performance in the fourth quarter that exceeds previous expectations. In addition, a special effect in the lower double-digit million euro range from the sale of real estate had a positive impact on the earnings of SMA in the third quarter. For the operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the Managing Board expects a range of €22 million to €37 million (previously: €–30 million to €20 million). Net cash is expected to amount to around 190 million euros at the end of the year according to the new Managing Board forecast (previously: around €175 million). Sales expectations in the current fiscal year were narrowed by the SMA Managing Board to between €975 million and €1,050 million (previously: €900 million to €1,050 million).

Hashtag: #SMASolarTechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA’s portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA’s range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 120 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA’s multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group’s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.