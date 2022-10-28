TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Capital Increase

Capital Increase Recorded in the Commercial Register

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 28 October 2022 – Terraoil Swiss AG (“Company”), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce a share capital increase which was completed by the Company on October 13, 2022 and published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on October 26, 2022.

The capital increase, which was authorized in the Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2020, results in a total of 161,971,463 registered shares at CHF 0.01 issued and outstanding (previously 142,886,508). Total share capital is now CHF 1,619,714.63 (previously CHF 1,428,865.08). The newly issued registered shares were paid-in by offsetting claims of CHF 15,112,412.00, for which the subscribing party received 19,084,955 registered shares.

If you are an Terraoil shareholder and would like additional information, contact Peter Krempin either via email investors@terraoil.swiss or by telephone at +41 71 544 01 20.

Hashtag: #Terraoil

About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international energy company with a focus to identify and advance business opportunities in the upstream oil and gas and renewable energy sectors in the Mediterranean region.

https://terraoil.swiss

Terraoil forward-looking statements

This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Terraoil Swiss AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser. This media release and the information contained therein are not being issued for the purpose of selling shares in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the European Economic Area and must not be distributed within or to such countries or via publications with a general circulation in such countries.

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.