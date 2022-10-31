Bokeo International Airport’s Construction to Wrap up by 2023

Bokeo International Airport, whose construction started in 2020 is expected to be complete by next year.

Currently, the construction of the international airport in Bokeo’s Tonphueng District is 85 percent finished. And that includes the completion of basic construction, water, and electricity supply. The airport is estimated to finish its construction in 2023.

The Director of the Bokeo International Airport Construction, Mr. Hongkham Oudomchit informed National Radio that the construction began in September 2020 and the initial plan was to finish it by 2022. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the project faced multiple challenges along the way, resulting in delays.

Mr. Hongkham stated that construction is progressing as per plan now. Necessary equipment like aeronautical radio, passenger X-ray machines, boarding pass scanners, and other international-standard devices have been imported to start operations soon.

The director added that the total cost of the construction is USD 175 million, covering a 300-hectare area and the newly-constructed airport would be able to accommodate about 1,500,000-2,000,000 passengers every year. He said that the project’s completion would greatly help air travel from the province and facilitate tourism investment in the region.