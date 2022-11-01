Olymp Trade Becomes a Title Sponsor of Idol Fight 2022

The international online trading platform makes a donation to the Thai Boxing Federation and announces the drawing of 100 tickets for this year’s Idol Fight.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 1 November 2022 – Recently, Olymp Trade decided to donate funds to the Thai Boxing federation to help develop our national combat sport. The broker is a new Title Sponsor of Idol Fight 2022, a major battle where Thai social media influencers with millions of followers fight face to face to the delight of boxing fans.

Olymp Trade has already announced a collaboration with a prominent blogger My Mate Nate, the originator of Idol Fight 2022. As this event’s Title Sponsor, the platform is providing 100 free tickets for the legendary show that will be raffled off by My Mate Nate on his Facebook page.

On November 4th and 5th, the lucky winners will cheer for their champions at Central Plaza Westgate and enjoy the adrenaline rush, sound, and color of a real-life boxing match. It’s a unique opportunity as the tickets for this grand show are usually sold out within hours after release.

Olymp Trade, the global trading platform that made it possible, has been around for 8 years. Throughout its history, the company has been supporting local communities and charities in the regions of its presence. It’s in line with Olymp Trade’s mission to help people with different backgrounds and skill levels to achieve their financial goals and stand firm on their feet.

This sponsorship is yet another demonstration of Olymp Trade’s commitment to this goal. According to its representative, “it’s only natural that a platform that seeks to create a comfortable environment for its traders from different cultures supports their traditional sports. As different as they are, trading and sports require the same skills for success.”

Hashtag: #OlympTrade

