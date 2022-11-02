Winners of the Wine Pinnacle Awards 2022 recognised at Resorts World Sentosa

Results for the 18 categories were announced at the highly-anticipated celebration of prestige and innovation.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – The prestigious black-tie soirée, the Wine Pinnacle Awards Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony 2022 celebrated 18 winners of the second edition of Wine Pinnacle Awards presented by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The most coveted title of ‘Technical Committee’s Choice’ was presented unanimously to Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.

Technical Committee Members of the Wine Pinnacle Awards 2022 presented by Resorts World Sentosa.

From left to right: Oz Clarke, Doug Frost MW & MS, Jeannie Cho Lee MW, Kenichi Ohashi MW, Andreas Larsson.

The distinguished event at RWS Resorts World Ballroom in Singapore hosted nearly 500 leading figures and luminaries in the wine world which included distinguished winemakers, top wine professionals, and wine enthusiasts. The much-awaited celebration was the finale of a five-day programme that featured exclusive wine dinners, masterclasses, and a two-day symposium.

Mr Tan Hee Teck, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa, said “It’s a pleasure to see a great variety of guests from all over the world represented here tonight. The diversity on display – both in terms of attendees and the geographical origin of the nominees – beautifully demonstrates the dedication of Wine Pinnacle Awards to celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and excellence. Leading a business, let alone a vintage, to triumph can be an uphill battle, and, as such, we are eager to shine the spotlight on the commitment, ability, and sheer hard work of our deserving nominees and winners. I wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in these prestigious awards.”

A Celebration of Excellence

The 18 winners were celebrated while guests enjoyed an exquisite eight-hands, four-course collaboration dinner, by four internationally renowned chefs: chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier (2 Michelin stars, Maison Dunand Bangkok), chef Cedric Vongerichten (Wayan, New York), chef Guillaume Galliot (3 Michelin stars, Caprice Hong Kong) and chef Olivier Bellin (2 Michelin stars, L’Auberge des Glazicks). Each course was meticulously paired with exceptional wines from Domaine de Montille, Château Léoville-Las Cases, and Weingut Joh. Jos. Prüm.

The full list of winners can be found in the Annex.

The winners list is published at www.winepinnacle.com



ANNEX

WINE PINNACLE AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

MATURE WINES

Best 2002, 2004, 2008 Vintage Champagne

2008 Louis Roederer, Cristal Millésimé Brut

Best 1999, 2002 Vintage Burgundy Red

1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole

Best 1996, 1998, 2000 Vintage Bordeaux Red

1996 Château Latour

Best 2001, 2004 Vintage Piedmont Red

2001 Giacomo Conterno, Monfortino Barolo Riserva DOCG



Best 2004, 2006 Vintage Tuscan Red

2004 Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia Bolgheri

BEST RECENT RELEASES

Best Recent Release: Sauvignon-Blanc

2018 Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc du Château Margaux, Bordeaux, France

Best Recent Release: Riesling

2019, Joh. Jos. Prum, Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Auslese, Mosel, Germany

Best Recent Release: Burgundy White

2019 Domaine Bonneau du Martray, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

Best Recent Release: Chardonnay (ex-Burgundy)

2018 Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia

Best Recent Release: Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, Santa Cruz Mountains, USA

Best Recent Release: Pinot Noir (ex-Burgundy)

2018 Tolpuddle Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Tasmania, Australia

Best Recent Release: Rhone Red

2016 Château Rayas, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France

Best Recent Release: Spanish Red

2010 Vega Sicilia, Unico Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain

COMFORT WINES

Comfort White < 40 Euros

2019 Joh. Jos. Prüm, Riesling Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Mosel, Germany

Comfort Red < 40 Euros

2019 Domaine Jean Foillard, Morgon, Beaujolais, France

Comfort Rosé < 40 Euros

2020 Château Miraval, Côtes de Provence Rosé, Provence, France

BEST FRIEND OF THE EARTH

Best Friend Of The Earth (Winery)

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Alsace, France

PANDEMIC HERO



Pandemic Hero (Personality)

Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines

