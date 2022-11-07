Renovators and OPPO, the Always-on Innovators

When people mention “innovation”, they often think of “technology”. While technology is the most dynamic element in innovation, art is also at the forefront of creation. Artists express themselves and reflect on the current trends in their own innovative way.

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2022 – To support young artists, OPPO has organized the Renovators Emerging Artists Project for four consecutive years, encouraging and supporting original and experimental art and design creations under the theme of “Art & Tech”.

A Summer Night, by Shi Ziyuan

In this year’s OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Project, young artist Shi Ziyuan’s installation A Summer Night won the top prize in the Future Renovators category. A Summer Night is a mechanical device that creates and presents various types of sound, creating an imaginary world in listeners’ mind. Drawing on scenes from a well-known Chinese classical prose, Kouji (Oral Stunts), Shi Ziyuan connects a variety of sounds in her artwork, creating virtual scenes and events, such as “insects chirping on a summer night, people sleeping soundly, houses on fire, people fleeing”. At the same time, a page-turning device is placed to the side to give visitors visual hints and help the viewer think of the link between the visual and auditory contrasts. The idea of “breaking down stereotypes and encouraging people to explore more possibilities in what surrounds them” is what Shi Ziyuan wants to convey through A Summer Night. It is also her thoughts of “innovation”—only by thinking out of the box or even acting against experience can we see more possibilities and innovations.

A Summer Night, by Shi Ziyuan

How can we make breakthroughs and strive for innovation? As a leading global technology brand, OPPO has some unique insights.

Does an electronic screen have to be fixed in size? New materials and technologies can help you break the shackles of imagination. After years of research, OPPO launched innovative products like the OPPO X 2021 rollable phone which unfolds like a scroll, and the OPPO Find N, a folding phone with a unique size and stunning appearance. Do XR glasses have to be a replica of normal glasses? With feather-light and sleek design that is truly a sight to behold, OPPO Air Glass proves that smart device can be both functional and beautiful. Does a phone’s rear design only allow for straight lines? Curves are more elegant and natural. Since the Find X3 series, OPPO has used volcano-shaped designs to create a more organic look.

As product of the smartphone series that highlights personality and trendiness, OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G features a Streamlined Unibody Design, which is the first time in this series. Using a special high-temperature, high-pressure hot forging process, coupled with nanometer-scale polishing steps, OPPO creates a smooth 75-degree micro-arc transition around the camera on the integrated streamlined glass back cover. The seamless design makes the phone comfortable to hold while also fitting OPPO’s innovative and elegant design aesthetic.

Back cover of OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

Technology evolves over time, pushing design and art forward while also constantly renewing itself. The emergence of the “metaverse” has given Luo Langyi, whose major is the digital media art, a sense of freshness that he has never felt before—not only in terms of the novelty of the form but also in the fact that virtual worlds have opened up more possibilities for breaking the shackles of reality. The individual initiative and creativity empowered by technological innovation dissolve the feeling of powerlessness in the face of changes. Under current technological trends, we can either be swept along or embrace innovation.

“If we were no longer restricted by physical space, both creation and life would become more attractive.” Luo Langyi believes that the “crisis” of spatial blockage inspired her to create the OPPO—AR Urban Community, which won the Renovators Creativity Award in the 2022 Renovators Emerging Artists Project. Her artwork was a world modeled on real cities, where users can choose the city they actually live in or the city they dream of living in, while those who enter the same city will become residents of one community. There are four avatar roles to choose from in this AR City Community, including the “protector” who runs the infrastructure of the community, the “builder” who carries out city construction and community governance, the “researcher” who questions the known world, and “explorers” who are constantly chasing the unknown and the future. Through this AR artwork, she hopes to allow OPPO users worldwide to break away from the trivialities of everyday life, reimagine themselves in this urban community, explore independently, and create freely.

OPPO—AR Urban Community, by Luo Langyi

Similarly, to meet young generation’s need of exploration and self-expression, OPPO Reno8 series is equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide better user experience in terms of design and functionality. Designed to be a Portrait Expert in every aspect, Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with OPPO’s first self-developed, dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X. With the support of MariSilicon X’s powerful image processing capabilities, Reno8 Pro 5G delivers a series of innovative camera features, including 4K video shooting to help users shoot ultra-clear portraits in very challenging scenarios.

In addition to optimized functionality, OPPO Reno8 series also places greater emphasis on design innovation and personality. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G draws inspiration from porcelain glaze techniques to add a further touch of elegance to the back cover. The Glazed Green features a soothing gorgeous green tone to add a natural, organic feel that is visually relaxing.

The Shimmer Gold color of OPPO Reno8 5G inherits the unique OPPO Glow process to create a refreshing feeling of rich textures and vivid color variations while also protecting the phone from fingerprints and other unwanted marks. At the same time, it has a gold base color with a gradient to create a sparkly color. It’s impressive with a stellar personality.

Shimmer Gold color of OPPO Reno8 5G

From its inception, the Renovators Emerging Artists Project has been closely linked to OPPO Reno series. Whether it is a product or an art contest, they carry the genes of the younger generation, aiming to empower young people to better create, express themselves, and enjoy technology and life. As technology and art complement each other, young artists and OPPO Reno series share the same passion for innovation. Together with young creators, OPPO looks forward to bringing the beauty of technology and art to more people around the world.

Hashtag: #OPPO

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.