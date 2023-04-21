OctaFX is named the broker with the fastest withdrawals and most secure trading platform in Singapore

International Business Magazine and World Business Outlook awarded OctaFX with two industry awards, ‘Broker with the Fastest Withdrawal Singapore 2023’ and ‘Most Secure Trading Platform Singapore 2023’.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – In April 2023, two global financial publications recognised OctaFX’s efforts in Singapore with their awards.

International Business Magazine awarded global broker OctaFX its ‘Broker with the Fastest Withdrawal Singapore 2023’ award, acknowledging the speed and variety of withdrawal options available with the broker.

Since 2018, International Business Magazine has distinguished itself as an excellent news and analytics hub in financial services and technologies. Its expert team’s scrutiny in evaluating each of the yearly nominations made the publication a significant contributor to the transparency, security, and reliability of the industry.

The ‘Most Secure Trading Platform Singapore 2023’ award from World Business Outlook highlighted the safety and security of OctaFX’s trading platform. Over the years, it has proved to possess qualities most sought after by beginners and professional traders alike.

In the award announcement, World Business Outlook validated the broker’s performance from 2022: ‘OctaFX has been consistently upgrading its technology solutions with the innovative implementation of secure environment features in its trading platform. By maintaining some of the lowest spreads in the industry along with the fastest execution rates, OctaFX continues to impress us all, becoming the most secure and one of the best online brokers across the world.’

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine offering comprehensive coverage and analysis in the financial domain. In the industry, the publication has made a name for itself as an unbiased gatherer of top financial profiles, always focused on identifying the industry’s very best and most innovative players.

‘It’s a great honour for us to be awarded two prestigious awards in such a highly developed financial centre as Singapore. We’ve made a particular effort in terms of reducing withdrawal time since we know how important it is for our clients. As for the trading platform, we maintain a constant focus on enhancing the security of all internal operations in line with the latest security standards. We are glad that our efforts were recognised by such reputable publications,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 21 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.