Acclaimed Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2023 Returns to the Spotlight This August

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 August 2023 – The annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF), hosted by Cyberport, will return from August 25, 2023 (Friday) to August 27, 2023 (Sunday).The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2023 is part of the “Happy Hong Kong” Campaign and an important event to celebrate Cyberport’s 20th Anniversary. There will be activities such as an AR gaming experience, a smart climbing wall and gaming platform, a racing simulator, and a musical instrument app learning workshop. There will be food booths on site, welcoming the public to participate and experience.The three-day event, themed “Power UP!henntertainment Goeseyondoundaries”, invites local and overseas industry representatives to share how digital entertainment experiences in arts, education, sports, and life are evolving in the era of Web3. It will also showcase the convenience and opportunities brought by innovative technologies. In addition, Cyberport will invite a group of celebrities and artists to actively engage with and experience the transformative power of new technologies. DELF will also feature multiple innovative technology exhibitions and experiential zones, offering an exhilarating digital journey for industry professionals, esports enthusiasts, and the public alike.The disruptive power of Web3 continues to break the boundaries between entertainment and interactive experiences. During the three-day DELF event, four major digital entertainment experience zones featuring artainment, edutainment, sportainment and LOHAS. Each zone showcases the latest digital technologies and innovative applications, delivering interactive and immersive experiences leveraging Web3 and artificial intelligence in different digitainment contexts. In addition to these enthralling experiences, participants will also have access to a diverse array of keynote speeches, panel sessions, and workshops that address the latest trends and future developments in the digital entertainment industry impacted by the rising tide of Web3.To comprehensively explore the practical applications of Web3 in the virtual world, DELF has assembled a distinguished panel of over 90 experts from internationally and locally renowned technology companies for the main forum, including representatives from HTC, Tencent, Metaverse Corporation, Moxy, Cognitive Systems Lab, CMGE, Brandoville Studios, L.I.M.Design Work, Hong Kong Game Industry Association and Meta Artainment.The event will delve into areas such as NFTs, Generative AI content, technical creation and streaming, virtual production technology for movies and animation, digitized sports, integration of games and music, and the entire digital ecosystem. The acclaimed panelists will explore ways to transcend current business models and value chains in the digital entertainment industry, and share experiences and insights on the impact and opportunities of digitization.Mr. Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, said, “DELF is the annual flagship activity in the digital industry and Web3 Living Lab will be officially launched during the event. There will be many more diversified activities this year and as part of the ‘Happy Hong Kong’ Campaign, we will provide more exciting and memorable experiences for the participants in this DELF.With the advancement of Web3, the digital entertainment industry has entered a new era, bringing tremendous potential to the digital entertainment industry. Web3Hub@Cyberport brings together over 180 Web3 enterprises and start-ups worldwide, forming the largest Web3 community in Hong Kong which covers Fintech, Smart Living and Digital Entertainment. We combine digital and entertainment elements to provide wonderful experiences for attendees through the four major digital entertainment zones: the metaverse experience zone, gaming and competitions and innovative technology workshops which embrace the elements of play, learning and usage, creating a happy and fun experience for the participants. We eagerly anticipate that DELF will open the doors for attendees to explore development opportunities in Web3 and the digital entertainment industry.”The experience zones of DELF will take the public’s imagination of Web3 to a new height. Highlights include the spotlight-grabbing “Play to Earn” activities. To participate, attendees can activate their “Play to Earn” platform account before the event. Once on-site, they can venture through the four experience zones to complete specific tasks and challenges and earn points by scanning QR codes at each checkpoint. These points can later be redeemed for a variety of exciting gifts at the gift redemption counter!This year’s top prizes include 200,000 travelling miles from Divit Miles, Sony PlayStation 5, HTC VIVE XR Elite, and autographed jerseys from renowned football players. In addition, any participant purchasing a DELF admission pass will get a free ticket to the Hong Kong Computer and Communications Festival 2023. Ticket holders of Hong Kong Computer and Communications Festival can redeem a DELF Experience Pass at HK$60 (50% off) by presenting the promotion flyer at the DELF counter.To celebrate this annual digital entertainment flagship event, a line-up of celebrities including Kandy Wong Shan Yee, Amy Tam, Ophelia So (O3), Kris Law Kai Chung, kinlung @all for one, Iron Music, BIM Band, and Joyous Band will perform in a magnificent concert during DELF. The HKITDA AI Art Tech Concert will bring a multitude of fantastic and entertaining performances, blending artistry and technology. Photo 5-10: Cyberport also invited 6 start-ups to bring their digital entertainment experience and showcase in the media briefing session, including Ubivox, PureHay- Cyberpunk Gallery, HTC Vive VR Printing, Gusto – CALLI CATCAST, ATTA – Dribble Tracker AI coach, and the demonstration of HKDSA – Drone Soccer presented by students at S.K.H. St. Michael's Primary School.

