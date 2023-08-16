A.S. Watson Group Triumphs with 12 Stevie® Awards in the 2023 International Business Awards® Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson, Honoured as Executive of the Year in Retail

Company of the Year – Retail

Executive of the Year – Retail

Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Influencer Management

Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Influencer Marketing

Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Environmental

Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Community Engagement

Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Sport

Cause & Green – Sustainable Event

Corporate & Community – Community Engagement Event

Mobile App – Shopping

Mobile App – Best User Experience

Technology Department of the Year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 August 2023 – A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, has been recognised with an impressive 12 Stevieawards at the 20th International Business Awards. These includes 6 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze accolades, with being named Company of the Year in Retail. The Group’s extraordinary performance is further exemplified by the achievement of its CEO, Malina Ngai, receiving the title of Executive of the Year in Retail.According to Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe), “We are incredibly proud to be the recipient of 12 esteemed Stevie Awards, acknowledging our commitment to O+O platform strategy, social media creativity and industry leadership. It is truly heartening to see the hard work and dedication of our incredible team of 130,000 colleagues from all over the world being recognised on such a global platform.”Amongst 12 awards spanning multiple categories, Ngai’s recognition as the Executive of the Year in Retail is a testament to her visionary leadership and significant contributions to A.S. Watson Group’s success. Her dedication to fostering an innovative and customer-obsessed culture has led to significant achievements and growth for A.S. Watson Group.Ngai added, “It’s also a great honor for me to receive the prestigious title of Executive of the Year in Retail. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every colleague of A.S. Watson Group and also our business partners who have been supporting me and our company throughout the growth journey.”A.S. Watson Group received praise from the judges. One judge remarked, “A.S. Watson Group’s remarkable growth and resilience over 180 years make it a standout in the health and beauty retail industry. Their expansion into new markets, strong business results despite the pandemic, and unique O+O platform strategy demonstrate innovation and adaptability. Exceeding sustainability targets showcases their commitment to making a positive impact. Their impressive rise in the rankings further solidifies their position as a global leader in the retail sector. The Group sets an inspiring example for other companies, showcasing that success and sustainability can go hand in hand even during challenging times.”Here are the 12 Stevieawards won by A.S. Watson:The International Business Awards are the world’s most prestigious business awards programme. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. In 2023, International Business Awardsreceived more than 3,700 nominations from organisations in 61 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of over 230 executives globally who participated in the judging process in June and July.Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA Hashtag: #ASWatsonGroup

