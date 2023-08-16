ViewQwest strengthens commitment to Information Security Management standards with ISO 27001:2013 certification

Globally recognised compliance standard affirms best practices in Information Security Management Systems

SINGAPORE – Media Outreach – 16 Aug 2023 – ViewQwest – an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification – a globally recognised security compliance standard outlining best practices for organisations to manage information security risks through the creation of an information security management system (ISMS).Following a rigorous audit and certification process, which is repeated annually, the certification was issued by TÜV AUSTRIA CERT GMBH from Akkreditierung Austria, the Austrian National Accreditation Body – a leading provider of testing, certification, auditing and advisory services.“We are proud to be ISO 27001:2013 certified. By achieving this certification, ViewQwest has demonstrated our ability to identify and manage risks related to data and information security. It underscores our commitment to security best practices and, most importantly, to protect our clients’ company and customer data,” said Vignesa Moorthy, ViewQwest Group CEO.The certification affirms that ViewQwest has established and implemented, and maintains and continually improves their information security policies, procedures and systems to safeguard non-public (confidential and internal) data such as customer data, financial data and internal communications from external breaches or being leaked to the public, in compliance with ISO 27001 standards.ISO 27001 is the best-known and most globally recognised standard for information security management systems, data protection, cyber resilience, and their requirements. Through the implementation of ISO 27001 standards, organisations take a systematic approach for managing the security of vital assets and sensitive information in a way that minimises risks and ensures confidentiality and integrity.For more information on ViewQwest, please visit https://corporate.viewqwest.com/ Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, it is a trusted partner of global MNCs and top companies in North and Southeast Asia. As a certified Managed Security Services Provider with expertise in leading cybersecurity technologies, it helps build and manage high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces across the world.



ViewQwest also provides Premium Residential & Business broadband & cybersecurity services in Malaysia and Singapore, and has been recognized as Singapore 2023 Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year by the Asia Telecom Awards.



For more information, visit https://corporate.viewqwest.com/



