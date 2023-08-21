Bybit Invests in Future Tech Leaders: Announces AED 1M Sponsorship Details for Top Performing Students at AUS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 21 August 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that it has awarded scholarships to 38 high-achieving students at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) as part of its continued commitment to supporting education and crypto adoption in the UAE. This is the second announcement following Bybit’s partnership with AUS, announced in June this year.The scholarship aims to support deserving students receive the best education they deserve and encourage their studies and research in the fintech and blockchain fields. After reviewing applications based on the student’s academic standing, grade point average, and need, a total of 38 recipients have been selected for the AUS-Bybit Fund Scholarship, which has a total funding pool of AED 1 million.The scholarship will cover 25 percent of tuition fees for both the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters. Recipients include 29 currently enrolled students who will each receive a 25 percent tuition reduction, and 9 new first-time students who will also each receive a 25 percent tuition reduction. The selected students mainly major in computer engineering and computer science.“As a center of excellence and research and a catalyst for change, AUS is mindful of its important role in producing professionals who possess the skills and technical knowledge that allow them to grow in dynamic markets and evolving industries. We also believe in the importance of working closely with our industry partners to meet their needs and bridge any gaps between academia and businesses. Our partnership with Bybit and the establishment of the AUS-Bybit Fund Scholarship will empower our students in the fintech and blockchain fields in a digital world that is constantly growing,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at AUS.“We could not be more thrilled to finalize details of our scholarship fund to support bright minds at AUS,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are also honored that over the past few months, AUS and Bybit have nurtured a shared vision of empowering the next generation of fintech and blockchain pioneers. The trailblazing spirit of the 38 recipients reminds me of my own beginnings. I hope this fund can fuel their journeys of discovery and unleash a wave of innovation from the UAE that will shape the future of digital assets globally.”Bybit is also contributing an additional AED 100,000 to sponsor the first AUS-Bybit Inter-College Hackathon themedfor current university students in the UAE ecosystem. The hackathon will be held at the AUS College of Engineering in November.Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

