Laos Sets Ambitious Target to Attract Over 2.7 Million Tourists in 2024

Laos is gearing up for Visit Laos Year 2024, projecting to welcome more than 2.7 million tourists to stimulate post-pandemic economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Ounthuang Khaophan, said on Monday that the Lao government has given tourism a pivotal role in its socio-economic development strategy. Hence 2024 has been declared as the “Year of Tourism” in Laos, symbolizing a robust commitment to revitalize the industry post-Covid-19.

To accomplish this ambitious goal, the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism is collaborating with central and local authorities to conceptualize a diverse range of activities, that will be held at both regional and national levels.

Notable among the 14 national events are the Vat Phou Champasack Festival, Elephant Festival, Sikhottabong Festival, and That Luang Festival. Additionally, the Lao New Year Festival and other events will be key attractions designed to engage tourists.

In tandem with these festivities, the Ministry has also made considerable efforts to enhance existing tourist attractions and create new ones.

People’s participation has been pivotal in this endeavor, and it’s notable that several locations, including Khon-Dondet village in Champasack province, Vang Vieng district, and Keooudom district in Vientiane province, have seen an 80 percent completion of the improvement plan of existing tourist destinations that are poised to welcome more international visitors in the coming year.

To guarantee a memorable time for tourists in the country, the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism organized the 28th National Tour Guide Training for 89 guides from all corners of Laos this month, to help align their skills with the rising demands of the tourism sector.

According to the Tourism Development Department of Laos, Laos saw a total of 1,674,436 visitors exploring the country from January to June. Notably, the ASEAN countries emerged as the leading contributors to this increase, accounting for a majority of foreign tourists.