Lioner Expands Client Advisory Offering in Mainland China

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner), a financial services pioneer, announced today the opening of its new Beijing office, enhancing its family office advisory offering in China as well as enabling greater synergy across the region through its offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, where it provides 3-in-1 insurance, trust, and family office advisory services for high-net-worth (HNW) clients. The opening of Lioner's new Beijing office reinforces the company's confidence in China's long-term economic growth and the country's prominent role in the global economy. In contrast to the Hong Kong and Singapore entities, Lioner's Beijing office will not be operating as a broker in China. Its operations will solely focus on providing family office advisory services to their valued clients, an area currently in high demand in China.Since Lioner was founded in Hong Kong in 2021, it has achieved rapid growth across the region, establishing a strong foundation during the pandemic and capturing opportunities when borders reopened. Only a year after establishment, Lioner launched its Singapore office to strengthen its international capabilities and expand its successful partnerships with leading private banks and asset management firms. As a result of these efforts, in 1H 2023, Lioner accomplished a remarkable revenue growth of 220% compared to 1H 2022 and has enhanced its value significantly.After 40 years of fast economic growth creating a large amount of wealth in Mainland China, many first-generation business owners or wealthy individuals are beginning to look deeper into their wealth and legacy planning. The fast accumulation of wealth means that many first generation have not yet started their succession planning, which can be a complex matter and is still at a nascent stage in China. Given the uncertain global economy and rapidly evolving environment, business owners and their successors are encountering numerous challenges, ranging from corporate governance and talent development to technology innovation and asset allocation. Therefore, business owners require an understanding of global best practices to guide them as they establish ways to meet each family member's needs during the handover process.The number of HNW families in China is on the rise, and they are increasingly choosing to set up family offices to meet their strategic wealth management needs. With the establishment of its office in Beijing, Lioner can work closely with family offices in China and share expert advice from both a local and international standpoint as they start the next chapter of their journey with peace of mind.Lioner will leverage its expertise and experience to help HNW families based in China navigate business succession successfully, supporting them to achieve a smooth transition, excellent governance, and family harmony. The advisory services offered to clients will support their various wealth planning needs, including family governance, family constitution, ownership structure and children's education planning., will lead the firm's business development efforts in Beijing, connecting with clients in the city and across Mainland China and helping them access bespoke wealth planning advisory services. Lucy holds nearly 15 years' experience in the financial services field, serving HNW clients and listed companies. She has gained significant expertise in wealth management, asset allocation, insurance planning and transaction structure construction. Whilst also seeking new talent to grow the business, she will be supported by a fully fledged team of advisors with substantial industry knowledge.said: "With a deep local understanding of Chinese culture, Lioner can advise HNW clients on family constitutions, family office structure, and other areas, helping them to establish governance structure according to their needs, achieve smooth power transition and develop guiding principles for all family members to follow. Our knowledge of the game is like no other, and we work with leading industry players and complement their service offerings to provide all-round advisory services that cater to HNW clients' diverse needs."jointly added: "Backed by our global networks and expertise in Hong Kong and Singapore, Lioner can provide market insight from an international perspective and support clients' needs in overseas markets. We are excited to open our new office in Beijing which solidifies the immense growth Lioner has experienced and we will continue to offer synergy in the Asia market through our strategic expansion across three of the top four wealthiest cities in the region."

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners and operating in Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing. Lioner offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net-Worth and High-Net-Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century’s worth of industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world. Additional information is available on https://www.lioner.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at https://www.lioner.com/insights/ for the latest company news.

