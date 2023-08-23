Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – The Singapore Convention Week (SC Week) 2023 will return on 28 August to 1 September this year. This follows a successful SC Week 2022, which saw over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries. The event will bring together thought leaders, experts, practitioners and policy makers from the legal, business, and government sectors to share the latest developments, discuss emerging trends, and exchange insights in cross-border dispute resolution amidst an ever-changing global landscape.
Annex A: Programme of UNCITRAL Academy
More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html
UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – 29 August 2023
Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
9.30am – 5.30pm
UNCITRAL Academy Government and Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshops – 30 and 31 August 2023
*Closed-door and by invitation only for government officials
Annex B: SC Week 2023 Supporting Partner Organisations and Events
More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html
Supporting Partner Organisations
Hashtag: #MinistryofLawSingapore
Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw), in collaboration with supporting partner organisations, SC Week 2023 features an extensive line-up of events on dispute resolution, including panel discussions, workshops, debates, lectures, networking events, and visits. It consists of:
a. The UNCITRAL Academy: The UNCITRAL Academy, which comprises a Conference and Capacity-Building Workshops, is the headline event of the SC Week. It will be jointly organised by MinLaw and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on 29 to 31 August 2023 (see Annex A for the programme on 29 August 2023).
Centred around the theme ‘Tomorrow’s World Today: Leading the Future of Dispute Resolution’, the UNCITRAL Academy provides a platform for international and local experts to discuss current and emerging global issues. These include the ever-evolving digital economy, inter-cultural needs in mediation and arbitration, in the rise of mediation in investor-State dispute settlement, dispute resolution for carbon markets, the effects of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and more.
Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong SC will open the UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop with a welcome address. This will be followed by opening remarks by Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL. About 30 global experts in various fields will share their insights and analysis in the subsequent panel discussions, fireside chat and workshop.
The three UNCITRAL Academy Capacity-Building Workshops will comprise presentations by and panel discussions with international dispute resolution experts, practitioners, and Government officials. Of these, two Workshops are closed-door sessions catered for Government officials only, while the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop is open to all attendees. With a demonstration and real-life case studies, the Industry Capacity-Building Workshop will provide a deep-dive into mediation advocacy, with practical tips on maximising mediation to resolve disputes.
b. Partner events by supporting organisations: A series of legal and dispute resolution-related events will also be jointly organised by partner organisations (see Annex B), including:
· SIAC Symposium by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. SIAC’s flagship conference will bring together various stakeholders of the international arbitration community, to provide a platform for dialogue, the co-creation and cross-pollination of ideas and networking opportunities.
· SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation by the Singapore International Mediation Centre. Leading multinational corporations will gather during this by-invitation luncheon to sign a declaration of intent to support the use of mediation, followed by a panel discussion with corporate executives who will shed light on their companies’ mediation journeys and how they overcame challenges along the way to forge a new approach for their companies.
· Complexification and Contextuality by the Singapore International Commercial Court. This panel on resolving multi-party/multi-contract disputes with SICC’s Technology, Infrastructure and Construction List (TIC List) will discuss the challenges of managing complex disputes, and how the TIC List is structured to address complexification and provide contextuality to achieve outcomes that may be fair, effective, and preserve business relations.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, Mr Edwin Tong SC, said: “We are honoured that the SC Week has received overwhelming support from partner organisations and individuals from around the world. The number of events and registrations has increased year after year. We hope that the SC Week will serve as a useful platform for users, practitioners and policymakers to come together, to discuss how the dispute resolution system can be improved to resolve cross-border disputes more efficiently and effectively. This will provide greater confidence to businesses and investors, and facilitate global trade and commerce.”
Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL, said: “We are proud to once again co-organise with MinLaw the UNCITRAL Academy during the SC Week. In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, we must continue to keep abreast with the latest as well as emerging issues in dispute resolution. We must continue to harmonise and fine tune our dispute resolution frameworks so that they remain efficient, relevant and fit-for-purpose. We are confident that the UNCITRAL Academy and other activities held throughout SC Week will help us to achieve this – by exchanging our experiences and ideas, by fostering deeper understanding, and by anticipating and equipping ourselves to respond to tomorrow’s challenges today.”
Visit https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg to register for SC Week 2023 and get the latest updates.
More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html
UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – 29 August 2023
Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
9.30am – 5.30pm
| Time
| Activity
| 8.30am
| Registration
| 9.30am
| Conference Opening
| 9.35am
| Welcome Address, Mr Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law
| 9.45am
| Opening Remarks, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL
| 9.50am
| Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in the Digital Economy (DRDE)
| 10.30am
| Fireside Chat: The Future of International Dispute Settlement Involving States
| 11.00am
| Panel Discussion: Investor-State Mediation
| 12.00pm
| Panel Discussion: Navigating Inter-Cultural Needs in Mediation and Arbitration
| 12.45pm
| Networking Lunch
| 2.00pm
| Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – Mediation Advocacy: From Breakdown to Breakthrough
| 3.30pm
| Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in Carbon Markets
| 4.15pm
| Debate: Robots are Better Arbitrators and Mediators than Humans
| 5.30pm
| End of Conference
UNCITRAL Academy Government and Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshops – 30 and 31 August 2023
*Closed-door and by invitation only for government officials
| Date
| Time
| Activity
| 30 August 2023, Wednesday
| 7pm – 9.15pm
| UNCITRAL Academy Government Capacity-Building Workshop
| 31 August 2023, Thursday
| 7pm – 9.30pm
| UNCITRAL Academy Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshop
Annex B: SC Week 2023 Supporting Partner Organisations and Events
More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html
| No.
| Title of Event
| Organising Partner(s)
| Time
| Venue
| 28 August 2023, Monday
| 1
| SIAC Symposium
| Singapore International Arbitration Centre
| 8.30am – 6.00pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
| 29 August 2023, Tuesday
| 2
| Launch of the 2023 SIDRA International Dispute Resolution Survey Preliminary Findings
| Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy
| 8.00am – 9.15am
| *By Invitation Only
| 30 August 2023, Wednesday
| 3
| Commodities Arbitration: A Concise Survey of the Latest Procedural and Substantive Developments
| The LCIA Asia Pacific Users’ Council and The LCIA Director General
| 8.30am – 9.15am
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 4
| Careers in Arbitration Edition: Would You Rather?
| AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I)
| 8.30am – 9.30am
| White & Case Pte Ltd
88 Market St, #41-01, CapitaSpring 048948
| 5
| IPBA Arbitration Day: Tackling Current Grey Areas in Arbitration – Towards Certainty and Finality
| Inter-Pacific Bar Association
| 9.30am – 5.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 6
| SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation
| Singapore International Mediation Centre
| 10.00am – 1.00pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
*By Invitation Only
| 7
| The Singapore Mediation Convention on Trial: A Live Enactment of An Application to Set Aside a Mediated Settlement Agreement under the Singapore Convention
| The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore)
| 3.00pm – 5.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 8
| Emergency Arbitration 101: Latest Trends and Developments
| Young ICCA
| 4.00pm – 5.40pm
| Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP
9 Straits View #06-07 Marina One West Tower, 018937
*Hybrid Event
| 9
| Complexification and Contextuality – Resolving Multi-Party/Multi-Contract Disputes with SICC’s TIC List
| Singapore International Commercial Court
| 5.00pm – 6.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 10
| 100 Years of ICC International Court of Arbitration: A Mission of Purpose and a Vision of Continuity
| International Chamber of Commerce
| 5.00pm – 7.30pm
| Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach
30 Beach Road
Singapore 189763
| 11
| The Composite Approach on Arbitrability and the Anupam Mittal Singapore Judgement – Path Forward or Paradox?
| Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration
| 6:30pm – 8:45pm
| Drew & Napier LLC
10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
| 12
| Restructuring by the Bay: Will Singapore Become the New Restructuring Destination For APAC (and Beyond)?
| INSOL International
| 7.00pm – 8.30pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
*Hybrid Event
| 31 August 2023, Thursday
| 13
| GAR Live: Singapore
| Global Arbitration Review
| 8.30am – 5.00pm
| M Hotel Singapore
81 Anson Rd, Singapore 079908
| 14
| Facilitative and Evaluative Models of Mediation: Is the Distinction Still Meaningful, or Simply Arcane Semantics? Is it Time to Bring Evaluative Mediation out of the Shadows?
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) with Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy and Singapore International Mediation Centre
| 11.30pm – 2.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
*Hybrid Event
| 15
| Singapore Mediation Lecture 2023 – The Next Wave of Effective Dispute Resolution: Developing Emotional and Social Intelligence
| Singapore Mediation Centre
| 3.00pm – 5.00pm
| Conrad Centennial Singapore
2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982
*Hybrid Event
| 16
| Unfolding Conversations: To Arbitrate or to Mediate? Deciding on the Most Appropriate ADR to Resolve Maritime and International Trade Disputes
| Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration
| 5.00pm – 7.00pm
| Stephenson Harwood (Singapore) Alliance
8 Marina Boulevard 29-01, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018981
*Hybrid Event
| 17
| Legal Counsel Summit 2023
| Singapore Corporate Counsel Association
| 5.00pm – 8.00pm
| Supreme Court
| 18
| From Algorithm to Awards: The Role of AI in Arbitration and Mediation
| AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
| 5.30pm – 7.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
*Hybrid Event
| 19
| 150 Years of Swiss Arbitration: Quo Vadis in Asia?
| Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
| 6:00pm-8:00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 20
| Much Ado About Pre-Conditions: A Mock Arbitration Hearing
| SG VYAP (Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners)
| 6.30pm – 9:00pm
| *Hybrid Event
Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee
50 Collyer Quay #10-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321
| 21
| Charting Course of Dispute Resolution in Singapore: A Round Table Dinner Discussion with ICDR President, Bridget Mary McCormack
| AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
| 7.15pm – 8.30pm
| *By Invitation Only
| 1 September 2023, Friday
| 22
| A Fireside Chat with Leaders in Mediation: Navigating the Industry as Young Mediators and Mediation Counsel
| The Law Society of Singapore
| 9.00am – 12.00pm
| Drew & Napier LLC
10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
| 23
| A Review of Emerging Themes in ADR (2023 version)
| International Bar Association
| 9.00am – 2.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 24
| Applied Arbitration for Fellows
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
| 9.00am – 7.00pm
| Allen & Gledhill LLP
1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989
| 25
| Maxwell Chambers Open House
| Maxwell Chambers
| 10.00am – 10.30am
2.30pm – 3.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 26
| ROAP Asia 2023 Finals
| Delos Dispute Resolution
| 1.20pm – 6.20pm
| Wong Partnership
12 Marina Blvd, Tower 3 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018982
*Hybrid event
| 27
| Getting the Most Out of the Singapore Convention in Investor-State Disputes
| NUS Centre for International Law
| 2.30pm – 3.45pm
| *Virtual Event
| 28
| ADR and Arbitration Forward – Regional Updates and Perspectives
| Beihai Asia International Arbitration Centre
| 3.00pm – 5.00pm
| Harry Elias Partnership LLP
SGX Centre 2, #17-01, 4 Shenton Way, Singapore 068807
| 29
| Generative AI and Implications for ADR: A Watershed Moment?
| Maxwell Chambers
| 3.15pm – 4.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 30
| Ensuring Quality in Cross-Border Mediation: The Place of Standards
| Singapore International Mediation Institute
| 4.30pm – 6.00pm
| *Virtual Event
| 2 September 2023, Saturday
| 31
| Applied Arbitration for Fellows
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
| 9.00am – 7.00pm
| Allen & Gledhill LLP
1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989
Supporting Partner Organisations
- United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)
- American Arbitration Association – International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre (AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre)
- Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) (CIArb)
- Delos Dispute Resolution
- Global Arbitration Review (GAR)
- INSOL International
- International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre Young and International (AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I))
- International Bar Association (IBA)
- International Court of Arbitration (ICC)
- Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA)
- Maxwell Chambers
- MCIA (tbc)
- NUS Centre for International Law (NUS CIL)
- Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA)
- Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA)
- Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb)
- Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)
- Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC)
- Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy (SIDRA)
- Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC)
- Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI)
- Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC)
- Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners (SG VYAP)
- Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) (SMP)
- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
- The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc)
- The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
- Young ICCA
Hashtag: #MinistryofLawSingapore
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.