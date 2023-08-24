New Survey Reveals 80% of Respondents Prefer Natural Diamonds for their Engagement Rings

Two-thirds of respondents conduct online research for their ideal engagement rings and 94% would make their purchase in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – Now that the pandemic is behind us, grooms and brides-to-be may be rethinking their wishes and priorities for their big day. However, certain core elements of engagements and weddings, such as the preciousness of an intimate “proposal” and a sparkling engagement ring adorned with natural diamonds, remain unchanged. These findings come from the latest online pre-bridal survey conducted by NielsenIQ.The online survey, in its second consecutive year, continues to explore the latest engagement and wedding expectations in Hong Kong. Among the 482 respondents, 80% of them prefer natural diamonds for their engagement rings and 82% indicate engagement ring is an important detail in wedding planning. Two-thirds of the respondents research online about their ideal engagement rings, while 94% would conduct the purchase in local jewellery stores. The results also show that following the end of the pandemic, the preference for a more glamourous wedding has re-emerged, since social distancing is no longer a concern. More than half (54%) of the surveyed are in favour of a good balance of simplicity and grandeur in their weddings. A simple and casual wedding, which was highly popular last year, became the second choice (39%), followed by a travel wedding (28%).However, regardless of how couples would like to structure their big day, 88% of the respondents stress the paramount importance of a proposal. Unlike the wedding style, the proposal is usually viewed as an intimate event, with the vast majority of respondents (80%) preferring the proposal to take place privately. In addition, over half (60%) enjoy a moment of “just the two of us.” The trend aligns largely with the results from last year.A large majority of respondents (82%) believe engagement rings are an important part of a wedding, a trend that has remained consistent before and after the pandemic. This ritual is followed in importance by pre-wedding photos (72%) and honeymoons (58%).Regarding the selection of an engagement ring, 80% of the respondents prefer natural diamonds while 86% of them would like to be involved in handpicking the right ring. The top considerations during the selection include the conventional 4Cs (colour, clarity, carat and cut) (83%). In addition, 39% of respondents would prefer diamonds that come with certifications, and 21% value the origin of their diamonds.As a new attempt this year, the survey included questions about meanings of marriage commitment. A majority of the respondents (70%) believe the marriage vow represents “everlasting love/life-long partnership”, while 63% think marriage commitment means “unconditional/mutual support.” Among those who opt for natural diamonds, over half of them (51%) appreciate natural diamonds are “one-of-a-kind”, while 49% see natural diamonds as “precious, rare and naturally formed through time and nature”.Commissioned by De Beers Group, the pre-bridal survey was conducted by NielsenIQ in May 2023 via multiple social media channels, with a total of 482 participants aged 18-44. Among the participants, 77% were female, while 23% were male. A majority of them (72%) were either engaged or in a serious relationship. The design and data analysis of the survey were engineered by NielsenIQ.FB: @DeBeersIG: @debeersofficialHashtag: #DeBeers#NaturalDiamonds #diamondweddingrings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NielsenIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NielsenIQ delivers the Full View(TM).





NielsenIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.



