Official Launch of HashKey Exchange’s Grand Launch on August 28th

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 August 2023 – HashKey Exchange, the first licensed retail cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong, will officially launch on August 28th. As a regulated entity under the supervision of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and in collaboration with top-tier banks, HashKey Exchange has pioneered automatic bank transfers for deposits and withdrawals, effectively addressing the industry pain point of frozen accounts and ensuring the security of user assets.HashKey Group has introduced HashKey Ecological Points (HSK) to incentivize participants, including users and partners, within the HashKey ecosystem through various use cases. Users can utilize HSK obtained to access special features, enjoy discounted transaction fees, and exclusive benefits on the HashKey platform, among others.•Customer Type: Individual customers (including retail customers and individual professional investors)•All customers who successfully register during the event period will receive a mysterious blind box, which can be opened within 14 days after completing identity verification.•Event Duration: From 14:00 on August 28th, 2023, to 14:00 on September 4th, 2023 (UTC+8), spanning 7 days.•Customer Type: Individual professional clients / Corporate / Institutional professional clients•During the event period, customers who complete verification will receive a generous package of 500 HSK.•Event Duration: From August 18th, 2023, to September 30th, 2023.•Contact for Details: VIP@Hashkey.com•Customer Type: All customers•At HashKey Exchange, spot trading incurs no fees. All customers can enjoy zero-rate transactions.•Details: https://hashkey-pro.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/20863840032921-Zero-trading-fee-promotion-going-live •Use item code to get an extra 20 HSK: iezc4, zijaz, ja3o0, 8bjx4, u0xny•Customer Type: All customers•Trading Type: API trading•Customers who achieve certain trading volumes and ranking requirements through API trading have a chance to win up to 300,000 HSK as the grand prize.•Event Start Date: Starting from September 1st, 2023.•Contact for Details: API@HashKey.comNewcomer Starter Pack•Customer Type: All customers•All new customers can receive corresponding HSK rewards by completing beginner tasks. Completing identity verification awards 10 HSK, and an additional 15 HSK can be earned by completing the first transaction.•Event Start Date: Starting from September 5th, 2023.•Customer Type: All customers•Trading Type: Non-API trading•During the event period, customers will receive 10 HSK for each trade reaching an equivalent of $10,000.Hashtag: #HashKeyExchange

