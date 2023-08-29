Kunji Finance Unveils New Strategic Collaboration with AsiaTokenFund Group

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 August 2023 –Kunji Finance, the decentralized active portfolio management platform, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with AsiaTokenFund Group. This collaboration has been established with the overarching objective of promoting the expansion of the emerging Kunji Finance platform across the Asian and European landscape. Kunji Finance is a non-custodial and multi-strategy digital asset management platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers, allowing them to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers.The collaboration blends Kunji Finance’s groundbreaking decentralized asset management protocol with AsiaTokenFund’s financial and cryptocurrency expertise to herald a new era in efficiency for the adoption of technological solutions in Asian and EU markets.Kunji Finance’s core mission is to connect expert asset managers with liquidity providers, allowing them to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of “hedge funds” for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. By utilizing the possibilities of Arbitrum blockchain technology and asset management principles, Kunji Finance has developed a platform for individuals to grow wealth.AsiaTokenFund Group (ATF) is an influential Web3 conglomerate headquartered in Southeast Asia. ATF operates a range of entities encompassing Web3 Media, NFT Media, Venture Capital, Media Agency, Tech Solutions, Events, and Accelerator.Benefitting from its strategic presence in Asian nations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia, AsiaTokenFund Group holds a substantial value for Kunji Finance.Hashtag: #AsiaTokenFund

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.