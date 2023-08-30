Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch Presents Annual Convention Themed “Intelligent Building: Integrating Technology & ESG for Wellness”

To Nurture Property Management Talent and Create Liveable CitiesHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 August 2023 – The Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch (CIHAPB) will hold its annual convention on 31 August 2023 during the 3rd International Property Management and Procurement Expo. The Expo, staged from 30 August to 1 September 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, provides an exceptional platform for the latest property management services and products while fostering new business partnerships for property professionals and industry players in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia.
As one of the key supporting organisations of the Expo, the CIHAPB seizes the opportunity to gather its members and guests to share current trends and views in housing and property management with a particular focus on wellness and environmental to promote a healthier liveable city for all.
In the run-up to these two significant events on the profession’s calendar, Mr Romulus Wong, Chairman of the CIHAPB, and Mr Edmond Cheung, Deputy Chairman of the CIHAPB, appeared on Metro Radio’s “Smart People Smart City” program to discuss property management trends and introduce the diverse content of the CIHAPB convention. Highlighting the importance of the Expo, Mr Wong said: “The International Property Management and Procurement Expo has grown exponentially over the years, gathering together a wealth of industry professionals to showcase various technologies, facilities and systems related to property management. It provides an important forum for property management professionals to share knowledge, exchange ideas and improve work efficiency within the industry.”
Mr Cheung addressed the challenges encountered by the property management industry in Hong Kong during the Covid-19 pandemic. He explained that while the pandemic had aggravated a manpower shortage within the profession, it also raised public expectations for service quality, particularly in the areas of hygiene and epidemic prevention. This has changed the face of Hong Kong property management, which is now seeing an increase in the use of technology such as robotics, sensors and contactless equipment to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on human resources.
Mr Cheung further furnished a preview of the annual convention. In line with the industry’s people-oriented approach, and reflecting its ambition to serve the public and adapt to the times, this year’s theme is ‘Intelligent Building: Integrating Technology & ESG for Wellness’. The aim is to strengthen understanding within the profession of modern housing design and management trends that prioritise a healthy environment and satisfy residents’ daily needs.
Distinguished guests have been invited to speak on a range of topics at the convention. These include Mr Alan SIU, Chief Executive Officer, Property Management Services Authority; Dr WU Yicheng, Vice Chairman (Mainland China Affairs) and Chair, Mainland China Affairs Committee of the CIHAPB; and Mr Dennis CHAN, Partner and GBA (Greater Bay Area) Lawyer, Gallant, as well as Mr Norman CHENG, Chairman, Hong Kong Waste Management Association.
Summarising the work of the CIHAPB for listeners, Mr Wong said: “As a professional organisation in the field of property management, the Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch has a long history and is committed to nurturing talent in property management. In addition to collaborating with universities to offer relevant professional courses to prepare a new generation of property managers, we also regularly organise seminars, visits and exchange programs to enhance the professional competence of our members.”
Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch Annual Convention 2023
Date： 31 Aug 2023
Time： 1:45pm – 5:30pm
Venue：Hall 3C-E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Topic： Intelligent Building: Integrating Technology & ESG for Wellness
Speakers：
Harnessing PropTech for Sustainable Future
Mr Alan SIU
Chief Executive Officer
Property Management Services Authority
Green and Healthy Operation Under Sustainable Development of Property Management Industries
Dr WU Yicheng
Vice Chairman (Mainland China Affairs) and Chair, Mainland China Affairs Committee
Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch
Pitfalls in Personal Data Handling for Building Practitioners
Mr Dennis CHAN
Partner & GBA Lawyer
Gallant
Turning Waste into Resources
Mr Norman CHENG
Chairman
Hong Kong Waste Management Association
