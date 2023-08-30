CloudMile Wins 2023 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for Greater China

Recognizing Its Innovative Thinking and Outstanding Customer Service in the Greater China Region

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 August 2023 –CloudMile, a leading AI and Cloud technology company in Asia that focuses on digital transformation and growth for its corporate clients, has proudly announced it has been awarded the 2023 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for the Greater China region, recognizing its innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services. The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards 2023 celebrates partners who prioritize customer-centric approaches and deliver industry-leading solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud.CloudMile is at the forefront of empowering customers with digital transformation in many countries across the APAC region. Serving as a key MSP partner in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, the exclusive partner in Taiwan, and one of the few Google Cloud-only partners spanning multiple APAC countries, CloudMile caters to a diverse clientele. Its esteemed clients include government organizations, world-leading semiconductor companies, major retail and banking corporations in Asia, and digital-native clients across various markets. Having a team of over 140 certified Google Cloud engineers, CloudMile has witnessed remarkable revenue growth of nearly 70% in the last financial year, underscoring its momentum and success.“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Google Cloud. Everyone at CloudMile has worked exceptionally hard to maximize our customers’ growth to benefit their businesses through our AI services and better data management,” said Spencer Liu, Founder and Chairman at CloudMile. “The Google Cloud partnership has allowed us to accelerate the growth of our services and provide customers with exciting new business opportunities.”“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize CloudMile as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”Hashtag: #CloudMile

CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 700+ clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades.



CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudMile is qualified for the Machine Learning – Services Specialization, the Data Analytics – Services Specialization, the Cloud Migration – Services Specialization, the Infrastructure – Services Specialization, and the Work Transformation – Enterprise Specialization. The company has become Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) covering Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year for the APAC Region in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.mile.cloud/ or follow CloudMile on LinkedIn CloudMile Inc.