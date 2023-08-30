Vientiane Traffic Police to Deploy 423 Officers to Manage Traffic During Start of New School Year

The Vientiane Capital Traffic Police Department plans to station 423 traffic police on roads in front of educational institutions in Vientiane Capital at the start of the new school year in early September. This will help prevent accidents and ease the flow of traffic during an expected increase of vehicles in the area.

Lieut. Colonel Sangkhom Phommalath, head of the Vientiane Capital Traffic Police Department, said that every year, the first day of school brings with it a surge in traffic, especially during rush hours, which can make it difficult for motorists to get around, and increases the risk of accidents.

“The Vientiane Capital Traffic Police Department agreed to deploy 423 traffic police to key intersections and areas around schools during the opening of the new school year to ensure the safety of students, teachers, parents, and other motorists,” said Lieut. Colonel Sangkhom.

According to him, there are a total of 153 traffic jam areas in Vientiane Capital. Of these, 39 are in school areas, and 114 are in the areas of crossroads, intersections, and roundabouts.

Lieut. Colonel Sangkhom added that these traffic police officers will be deployed to direct traffic, clear congestion, and enforce traffic laws. They will also be on the lookout for drunk drivers and other road safety violators.

The Vientiane Capital Traffic Police Department has called on motorists to be patient and to strictly follow traffic rules and has also urged parents or guardians of students to drop off and pick up their children at designated areas to avoid traffic congestion.

“Parents and guardians of students have been asked to park in designated areas, not one after the other, and not for long periods of time, as this can block traffic and cause other cars to get stuck,” said Lieut. Colonel Sangkhom.

According to the Traffic Police Department, Vientiane Capital saw the most accidents of any province in July, reporting 234 cases out of 560 cases across the country.