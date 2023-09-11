Arup celebrates relocation of its Shanghai office, reinforcing its commitment to a greener China

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – Arup commemorated the relocation of its Shanghai office last week with an open house event at the new premises in Xujiahui Centre, located in the heart of Shanghai’s CBD. More than 150 clients and partners joined the celebration, gaining exclusive insights into Arup’s innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable development in China.The evening featured inspiring discussions on sustainability, including topics such as low-carbon planning, climate risk assessment and resilience strategies, and decarbonising buildings. The highlight was the premiere of, an Arup-produced short fiction film that explores nature-based solutions and inspires designers to envision our collective regenerative future. The guests also had the opportunity to experience Arup-incubated smart building platform, Neuron, and Total Digital Design tool.Over the past four decades, Arup has grown alongside China’s urban development, delivering iconic buildings, strategic infrastructure, and visionary city planning that resonate with the local context and evolving needs. Today, we unite our global expertise with China’s call for high-quality sustainable development, helping our clients decarbonise their assets with the transformative power of digital technology, towards a net-zero futureHashtag: #Arup

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of designers, consultants and experts working globally. Founded to be humane and excellent, we collaborate with our clients and partners using imagination, technology, and rigour to shape a better world.



Establishing our East Asia headquarters in Hong Kong in 1976, we embarked on our mainland China journey in the early 1980s. With offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Chongqing, we have helped deliver some of the most remarkable local landmarks and strategic infrastructure. We are also pioneering the delivery of sustainable buildings and communities, and our advisory roles in ambitious development zones such as Qianhai, Nansha and Hengqin are shaping China’s cities of the future.

