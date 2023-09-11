Calling All Pet Lovers! Starstreet Precinct Takes Your Furry Friends on a Pawsome Adventure

*For the full pet-friendly shops at Starstreet Precinct, please see Appendix.
Capture Memorable Moments With Your Pets!
This animal wonderland is sure to keep everyone busy for a fun-filled day out. The themed decorations dotted outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street ensure you and your furry friends get plenty of nice shots. Smile next to the geometric Shiba and happy cat for the first shot, then hop on the caravan located behind the bus stop to feel like being on a camping expedition with your pets , making it another unique photo spot!
| Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street
| You’ll get a warm welcome as soon as you arrive at Starstreet Precinct, where two smiling animal statues await to greet you. The geometric Shiba and happy cat make the perfect backdrop to your first photo opportunity. Celebrate the start of a beautiful day by snapping a picture with these fun characters – and why not dress your pets in a similar style?
| Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street
| Going on a day trip with pets can be hassle free when Starstreet Precinct takes this concept back to the city, where you can capture an adorable moment with your pets in a makeshift caravan. This decoration is sure to be a crowd favourite, as pet-owner duos can “say cheese” from the vehicle’s window.
Date: From today until 24 September 2023
Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street)
Shop for a Good Cause!
Pamper your pets with goodies from the Pawsome Market featuring a rotation of wide range of homegrown Hong Kong pet brands, with highlights including Dots HK for ultra-chic outfits; Tailsup to treat them to delicacies like beef pumpkin waffles; Summinnie Pets for natural “super snacks”; signature freeze-dried treat from The Dog’s Garden; and more! From dressing your dapper pups and felines to feeding them with some well-deserved goodies, you can find something new every time you visit!
Best of all – all rental proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws United Charity to support their work to improve the lives of animals in need. There will also be other donation channels onsite so pawrents can lend an extra hand if they wish.
Date: 9-10, 16 -17 and 23 – 24 September 2023 (Saturdays and Sundays)
Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street)
Featured products:
| Mooncake Set
Brands: Maowewe, Miss. Snack, Tailsup
| Pet Camping Products
Brands: H House
| Pet-care Products
Brands: City Vet Boutique
| Pet Clothing & Accessories
Brands: Dots.hk, GutsDogcom, Mashu Mall, Miss Snack, My Petform, Sing Sing Pet’s Store, Sweet Doggg Handmade
| Pet Food
Brands: CityU Vet Boutique, Dear Paw, Maowewe, Miss Snack, PetTreatCave, Summinnie Pets, Tailsup
| Schedule
| Participated Brands
| 9-10 Sep
| H House, Dots.hk, Miss Snack, The Dog’s Garden, Summinnie Pets, CityU Vet Boutique, PetTreatCave, GutsDogcom, Sing Sing Pet’s Store
| 16-17 Sep
| 13 Hours Zakka, High.t.laaa, Houseofyuen, Theo, Sweet Doggg Handmade, Dirty Pig Handmade, Hsiu Handmade, Wingwingsnackshop, Tailsup
| 23-24 Sep
| My Petform, Houseofyuen, Chestnut Corner, DL Handmade Dog Wear, Tailsup, Little Oh!, Pawcrafty, Vetopia
Appendix: Pet-Friendly Shops at Starstreet Precinct
| Shop
| Address & Business Hours
| Blue Bottle Coffee
| No. 15 St Francis Street
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Sat – Sun: 9:00am – 7:00pm
*Outdoor area only
| Francis
| G/F, 4&6 St Francis Street
11:30am – 10:30pm
*Outdoor area only
| Giando
| Shop1. G/F, Tower 1 Starcrest, 9 Star Street
Mon: Closed
Tue – Fri: 12:00pm – 10:30pm
Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm
Sun & Public Holiday: 11:30am – 9:30pm
*Outdoor area only
| Le Garçon Saigon
| 12-18 Wing Fung Street
Lunch:
Daily: 12-3PM
Dinner:
Sunday to Wednesday: 6:00pm -10:30pm
Thursday to Saturday: 6:00pm -12:00am
*Outdoor area only
| Matchali
| G/F, 5 Moon Street
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Sat, Sun & Public Holiday: 9:00am – 7:00pm
*Outdoor area only
| Monocle
| 1-4 St Francis Yard
Mon – Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
| Pici
| 16 St. Francis Yard
Mon –Thu & Sun: 11:30am – 10:00pm
Fri & Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm
*Outdoor area only
| Salvo
| 5 St. Francis Yard
Mon –Sun: 11:00am – 7:00pm
| YNC
| G/F, 4&6B St Francis Street
Tue –Fri & Sun: 12:00am – 6:00pm
Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm
*Outdoor area only
About Starstreet Precinct
Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.