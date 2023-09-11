Calling All Pet Lovers! Starstreet Precinct Takes Your Furry Friends on a Pawsome Adventure

Capture Memorable Moments With Your Pets!

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street

You’ll get a warm welcome as soon as you arrive at Starstreet Precinct, where two smiling animal statues await to greet you. The geometric Shiba and happy cat make the perfect backdrop to your first photo opportunity. Celebrate the start of a beautiful day by snapping a picture with these fun characters – and why not dress your pets in a similar style?

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street

Going on a day trip with pets can be hassle free when Starstreet Precinct takes this concept back to the city, where you can capture an adorable moment with your pets in a makeshift caravan. This decoration is sure to be a crowd favourite, as pet-owner duos can “say cheese” from the vehicle’s window.



Shop for a Good Cause!

Mooncake Set



Brands: Maowewe, Miss. Snack, Tailsup

Pet Camping Products



Brands: H House

Pet-care Products



Brands: City Vet Boutique

Pet Clothing & Accessories



Brands: Dots.hk, GutsDogcom, Mashu Mall, Miss Snack, My Petform, Sing Sing Pet’s Store, Sweet Doggg Handmade

Pet Food



Brands: CityU Vet Boutique, Dear Paw, Maowewe, Miss Snack, PetTreatCave, Summinnie Pets, Tailsup



Schedule

Participated Brands

9-10 Sep

H House, Dots.hk, Miss Snack, The Dog’s Garden, Summinnie Pets, CityU Vet Boutique, PetTreatCave, GutsDogcom, Sing Sing Pet’s Store

16-17 Sep

13 Hours Zakka, High.t.laaa, Houseofyuen, Theo, Sweet Doggg Handmade, Dirty Pig Handmade, Hsiu Handmade, Wingwingsnackshop, Tailsup

23-24 Sep

My Petform, Houseofyuen, Chestnut Corner, DL Handmade Dog Wear, Tailsup, Little Oh!, Pawcrafty, Vetopia



Shop

Address & Business Hours

Blue Bottle Coffee

No. 15 St Francis Street



Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm



Sat – Sun: 9:00am – 7:00pm



*Outdoor area only

Francis

G/F, 4&6 St Francis Street



11:30am – 10:30pm



*Outdoor area only

Giando

Shop1. G/F, Tower 1 Starcrest, 9 Star Street



Mon: Closed



Tue – Fri: 12:00pm – 10:30pm



Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm



Sun & Public Holiday: 11:30am – 9:30pm



*Outdoor area only

Le Garçon Saigon

12-18 Wing Fung Street



Lunch:



Daily: 12-3PM



Dinner:



Sunday to Wednesday: 6:00pm -10:30pm



Thursday to Saturday: 6:00pm -12:00am



*Outdoor area only

Matchali

G/F, 5 Moon Street



Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm



Sat, Sun & Public Holiday: 9:00am – 7:00pm



*Outdoor area only

Monocle

1-4 St Francis Yard



Mon – Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm



Sun: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Pici

16 St. Francis Yard



Mon –Thu & Sun: 11:30am – 10:00pm



Fri & Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm



*Outdoor area only

Salvo

5 St. Francis Yard



Mon –Sun: 11:00am – 7:00pm

YNC

G/F, 4&6B St Francis Street



Tue –Fri & Sun: 12:00am – 6:00pm



Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm



*Outdoor area only



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – Known for its variety of shopping and dining outlets, Starstreet Precinct is a pet-friendly neighbourhood that welcomes four-legged friends year-round. From today to 24 September, Starstreet Precinct will take you on a pawsome adventure where pet owners can bring their furry friends for a fun day out. Make your way to the decorative photo spots in the Precinct for cheeky snaps. Get tails wagging in excitement, as you shop at the charitable weekend Pawsome Market, featuring over 20 participating homegrown Hong Kong pet brands. Don’t forget to visit the pet-friendly shops and restaurants* in the area afterwards!This animal wonderland is sure to keep everyone busy for a fun-filled day out. The themed decorations dotted outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street ensure you and your furry friends get plenty of nice shots. Smile next to the geometric Shiba and happy cat for the first shot, then hop on the caravan located behind the bus stop to feel like being on a camping expedition with your pets , making it another unique photo spot!Date: From today until 24 September 2023Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street)Pamper your pets with goodies from the Pawsome Market featuring a rotation of wide range of homegrown Hong Kong pet brands, with highlights includingforto treat them to delicacies likeforfrom; and more! From dressing your dapper pups and felines to feeding them with some well-deserved goodies, you can find something new every time you visit!Best of all – all rental proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws United Charity to support their work to improve the lives of animals in need. There will also be other donation channels onsite so pawrents can lend an extra hand if they wish.Date: 9-10, 16 -17 and 23 – 24 September 2023 (Saturdays and Sundays)Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street)Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk IG: @starstreethkFB: starstreet#starstreethkAppendix: Pet-Friendly Shops at Starstreet PrecinctHashtag: #PawsomeAdventure #PawsomeMarket #StarstreetPrecinct #PawsAndPose

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Starstreet Precinct

Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.



