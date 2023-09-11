Calling All Pet Lovers! Starstreet Precinct Takes Your Furry Friends on a Pawsome Adventure

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – Known for its variety of shopping and dining outlets, Starstreet Precinct is a pet-friendly neighbourhood that welcomes four-legged friends year-round. From today to 24 September, Starstreet Precinct will take you on a pawsome adventure where pet owners can bring their furry friends for a fun day out. Make your way to the decorative photo spots in the Precinct for cheeky snaps. Get tails wagging in excitement, as you shop at the charitable weekend Pawsome Market, featuring over 20 participating homegrown Hong Kong pet brands. Don’t forget to visit the pet-friendly shops and restaurants* in the area afterwards!

Starstreet Precinct_Pawsome Adventure (1).jpg

*For the full pet-friendly shops at Starstreet Precinct, please see Appendix.

Capture Memorable Moments With Your Pets!

Starstreet Precinct_Pawsome Adventure (3).jpg

This animal wonderland is sure to keep everyone busy for a fun-filled day out. The themed decorations dotted outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street ensure you and your furry friends get plenty of nice shots. Smile next to the geometric Shiba and happy cat for the first shot, then hop on the caravan located behind the bus stop to feel like being on a camping expedition with your pets , making it another unique photo spot!

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street
You’ll get a warm welcome as soon as you arrive at Starstreet Precinct, where two smiling animal statues await to greet you. The geometric Shiba and happy cat make the perfect backdrop to your first photo opportunity. Celebrate the start of a beautiful day by snapping a picture with these fun characters – and why not dress your pets in a similar style?
Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street
Going on a day trip with pets can be hassle free when Starstreet Precinct takes this concept back to the city, where you can capture an adorable moment with your pets in a makeshift caravan. This decoration is sure to be a crowd favourite, as pet-owner duos can “say cheese” from the vehicle’s window.

Date: From today until 24 September 2023

Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street)

Shop for a Good Cause!

Pamper your pets with goodies from the Pawsome Market featuring a rotation of wide range of homegrown Hong Kong pet brands, with highlights including Dots HK for ultra-chic outfits; Tailsup to treat them to delicacies like beef pumpkin waffles; Summinnie Pets for natural “super snacks”; signature freeze-dried treat from The Dog’s Garden; and more! From dressing your dapper pups and felines to feeding them with some well-deserved goodies, you can find something new every time you visit!

Best of all – all rental proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws United Charity to support their work to improve the lives of animals in need. There will also be other donation channels onsite so pawrents can lend an extra hand if they wish.

Date: 9-10, 16 -17 and 23 – 24 September 2023 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street)

Featured products:

Mooncake Set

Brands: Maowewe, Miss. Snack, Tailsup
Pet Camping Products

Brands: H House
Pet-care Products

Brands: City Vet Boutique
Pet Clothing & Accessories

Brands: Dots.hk, GutsDogcom, Mashu Mall, Miss Snack, My Petform, Sing Sing Pet’s Store, Sweet Doggg Handmade
Pet Food

Brands: CityU Vet Boutique, Dear Paw, Maowewe, Miss Snack, PetTreatCave, Summinnie Pets, Tailsup

Schedule
Participated Brands
9-10 Sep
H House, Dots.hk, Miss Snack, The Dog’s Garden, Summinnie Pets, CityU Vet Boutique, PetTreatCave, GutsDogcom, Sing Sing Pet’s Store
16-17 Sep
13 Hours Zakka, High.t.laaa, Houseofyuen, Theo, Sweet Doggg Handmade, Dirty Pig Handmade, Hsiu Handmade, Wingwingsnackshop, Tailsup
23-24 Sep
My Petform, Houseofyuen, Chestnut Corner, DL Handmade Dog Wear, Tailsup, Little Oh!, Pawcrafty, Vetopia

Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk
IG: @starstreethk
FB: starstreet
#starstreethk

Appendix: Pet-Friendly Shops at Starstreet Precinct

Shop
Address & Business Hours
Blue Bottle Coffee
No. 15 St Francis Street

Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Sat – Sun: 9:00am – 7:00pm

*Outdoor area only
Francis
G/F, 4&6 St Francis Street

11:30am – 10:30pm

*Outdoor area only
Giando
Shop1. G/F, Tower 1 Starcrest, 9 Star Street

Mon: Closed

Tue – Fri: 12:00pm – 10:30pm

Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm

Sun & Public Holiday: 11:30am – 9:30pm

*Outdoor area only
Le Garçon Saigon
12-18 Wing Fung Street

Lunch:

Daily: 12-3PM

Dinner:

Sunday to Wednesday: 6:00pm -10:30pm

Thursday to Saturday: 6:00pm -12:00am

*Outdoor area only
Matchali
G/F, 5 Moon Street

Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Sat, Sun & Public Holiday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

*Outdoor area only
Monocle
1-4 St Francis Yard

Mon – Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Pici
16 St. Francis Yard

Mon –Thu & Sun: 11:30am – 10:00pm

Fri & Sat: 11:30am – 10:30pm

*Outdoor area only
Salvo
5 St. Francis Yard

Mon –Sun: 11:00am – 7:00pm
YNC
G/F, 4&6B St Francis Street

Tue –Fri & Sun: 12:00am – 6:00pm

Sat: 11:00am – 7:00pm

*Outdoor area only

Hashtag: #PawsomeAdventure #PawsomeMarket #StarstreetPrecinct #PawsAndPose

About Starstreet Precinct

Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.

