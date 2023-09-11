Russian language to be taught at schools in Laos.

Two secondary schools in Laos have begun teaching Russian language classes under a trial program set to be expanded next year.

Phiawat Secondary School in Vientiane’s Sisattanak district and Chao Anouvong Secondary School in Chanthabouly district were chosen for the trial program, which is aimed at strengthening educational ties and facilitating higher studies in Russia for Lao students.

The language program is part of a collaboration between Laos’ Institute of Educational Science Research, under the Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, representing Russia’s Tomsk State University.

A ceremony for the opening of the Russian language classes was held at Phiawat Secondary School, attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Dr. Sisouk Vongvichit, President of the Laos-Russia Friendship Association, Bosengkham Vongdara, and Head of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Mr. Alexander Radkov, as well as Charge d’Affaires at the Russian Embassy to Laos, Mr. Elshad Talybov.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Sisouk praised the Russian government for its assistance to the education sector in Laos, specifically in supporting Russian language classes that will give Lao students greater opportunities to further their education in Russia.

Sisouk emphasized that the pilot program represented a significant advancement in Lao education, offering students a valuable chance to acquire a new language while gaining an better understanding of Russian culture.

Russia is one of the largest providers of scholarships to Lao students, as well as engaging closely with the Lao military and conducting the annual Laros joint military exercises.