In recognition of Disney’s 100-year anniversary, Riyadh Calendar Events is bringing the celebrations to Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

In this image released on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, performers recreate scenes from Disney classics during ‘Disney on Ice – 100 Years of Wonder’ at the BLVD Arena in Riyadh. Running until September 20 at Boulevard Riyadh City, the show presents world-class performances from skaters from across the globe. (GEA via AP Images)



How to purchase tickets

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023 – Running until September 20 at Boulevard Riyadh City, Disney on Ice presents '100 Years of Wonder'. The show presents world-class performances from skaters from across the globe featuring characters from Disney's Moana, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and many more. Reservations to attend the show can be made through the following link: Disney on Ice Tickets Boulevard Riyadh City is one of the biggest entertainment destinations in the capital of Saudi Arabia with sub-zones that have their own features, activities, restaurants and events. Please see the Schedule and Tickets section of this website for more information on how to buy tickets in advance of the show. To purchase tickets the day of the event, please go directly to the arena box office. FELD Entertainment advises customers to not purchase tickets from fan resale sites or secondary ticketing sites, as we cannot guarantee the tickets are valid. Always go to www.disneyonice.com direct, or to one of our approved partners, for best availability and guaranteed valid tickets.

About GEA

The General Entertainment Authority was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to regulate and develop the entertainment sector by providing inclusive, world-class entertainment offerings that would drive the industry to proactively contribute to the fulfillment of the national goals of a Vibrant Society and a Thriving Economy.



About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that lift the human spirit and create indelible memories, with 30 million people in attendance at its shows each year. Feld Entertainment’s productions have appeared in more than 65 countries on six continents and include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Feld Motor Sports, Disney On Ice and Disney Live!.



More information about Feld Entertainment is available online at www.feldentertainment.com or you can email your questions to information@feldinc.com.

