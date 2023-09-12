Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith Visits Cuba to Strengthen Ties

Lao President Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith and his delegation arrived in Cuba on Monday for an official visit from September 12-16 to strengthen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



During his visit, the Lao President will meet with Cuban President Diaz-Canel and other Cuban leaders on ways to further develop bilateral relations in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and education.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thongloun will also attend the Group of 77 (G77) countries and China Summit to promote cooperation in various areas such as scientific development, technology, and innovation between developing countries. The meeting will draw attendees from more than 100 countries.

The G77 is a coalition of 134 developing countries, including Laos, that are members of the United Nations. Established in 1964, the G77 aims to promote economic, scientific, and technological cooperation among its members and to negotiate the interests of developing countries in the UN.

The Lao President’s visit to Cuba is a testament to the close ties between the two countries. The two countries established diplomatic relations on November 4, 1974, and have since cooperated in a number of areas, including education, health, and agriculture.

Additionally, Laos has also received high-level visits from Cuban leaders in recent years, including Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in October 2022 and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in 2018.