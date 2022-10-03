Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Visits Laos

Mr. Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, is visiting Laos as part of a tour of Southeast Asia.

The Cuban PM and his delegation arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital on Sunday afternoon, welcomed by Lao Minister of Education and Sports, Mr. Phout Simmalavong.

The visit, from 2 – 4 October, comes in response to the invitation of Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Phankham Viphavanh, and is aimed at strengthening the long-standing friendship and ties between Laos and Cuba.

On the same day, PM Phankham led the Lao delegation in an official welcoming ceremony for the Cuban delegation at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on various issues, including rebuilding after Covid-19, as well as cooperation in health, education, and sports.

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh represented the government and the people of Laos in expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the valuable support and assistance provided to Laos by Cuba.

These include scholarships for the development of human resources, the dispatch of Cuban medical professionals to Laos, and foreign boxing coaches to train Lao athletes.

Cuba made headlines around the world earlier this month after a landmark public vote approved a new family law, which officially allows gay marriage.

The new ruling by the communist country comes just weeks after Laos passed its own regulation prohibiting participation by trans people in beauty pageants. It is not known if the two leaders discussed this matter.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel made an official visit to Laos in 2018, where he held talks with former Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit.

Laos and Cuba first established diplomatic relations on 4 November 1974.