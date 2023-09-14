France Orders Apple to Halt iPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concerns

According to a BBC report, France ordered Apple on Tuesday to halt iPhone 12 sales in the country for emitting high levels of electromagnetic radiation.

The French National Frequency Agency (ANFR) which manages all radio frequencies in France instructed Apple to take swift action to resolve the issue with a software update or recall every iPhone 12 ever sold in the country.

However, according to the World Health Organization, there is currently no evidence that exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields is harmful to humans.

Disputing the ANFR’s findings, Apple claimed that the iPhone 12 is a safe device, pointing out its lab and third parties’ results which indicate that the device is compliant with all the relevant rules, particularly regulations on radiation levels worldwide.

French digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot has expressed support for the ANFR’s findings, saying that the iPhone 12’s Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) exceeds the legal limit. He has also given Apple a two-week deadline to respond, warning of a potential recall if they do not comply.

“Apple is expected to respond within two weeks,” he said.

“If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants,” he added.

France plans to share its findings with regulators across the trading bloc, potentially resulting in wider repercussions for Apple.

The ANFR assesses devices’ SAR against two usage scenarios: close or “member” (limb) contact with the body and from a slightly further distance like a bag or jacket pocket. The iPhone 12’s “membre” SAR measure exceeded the allowable limit, while the other scenario fell within the acceptable range.

The iPhone 12 was initially released by Apple in October 2020. In April 2021, the gadget series’ total worldwide sales surpassed 100 million units.

The unfortunate news about iPhone 12 broke out on Tuesday in France – the same day that Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15.