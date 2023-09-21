Wilo Group Industry Conference Catalyses Collaboration for Sustainable Smart Cities Across Asia

The conference saw experts delve into the latest technologies and strategies driving the sustainable development of today’s urban areas and upcoming supercities.

Speakers at the Wilo Group Industry Conference 2023 including H.E. Dr. Norbert Riedel, German Ambassador to Singapore (fifth from the right), and Oliver Hermes, President and CEO of the Wilo Group (fourth from the right). Yvonne Chan, Former CNA Presenter (third from left), moderated the panel discussions. Image: WILO SE

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2023 – Wilo Group, a multinational technology company and leading global provider of pumps and pump systems, hosted its annual Industry Conference in Singapore for the first time. Supported by the German Asia Pacific Business Association, and themed “Smart Urban Areas – Connecting Minds for a Multilateral World”, the conference merged Wilo Group’s expertise in smart and sustainable water solutions with Singapore’s role as an urban living laboratory to catalyse collaborations that can enable smart, connected and sustainable cities across Asia. In conjunction with the conference, Enterprise Singapore organised a B2B matching session under its Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect initiative.Urban areas are expected to house around 70% of the world’s population by 2050, especially as countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam rapidly urbanise. Coupled with the region’s high exposure to climate risk, it is crucial for countries to implement resilient infrastructure required to ensure reliable access to resources like clean energy and water. The Wilo Group Industry Conference gathered leaders in sustainable development across government, business and academia in timely discussions focused on the role that sustainable and digital innovations play in enabling connected solutions that can improve the communities’ quality of life.“To ensure sustainable development in Southeast Asia, we need to shape resilient, eco-friendly cities that can accommodate rapid growth while preserving the environment and enhancing the quality of life,” said Oliver Hermes, President and CEO of Wilo Group. “This is especially important as energy transition, water security and healthcare access are placed under further pressure by rapidly urbanising populations. The private and public sector must work together to build smart, connected and sustainable cities for the future.”Clarence Hoe, Executive Director for Americas and Europe, Enterprise Singapore, said, “We are happy to facilitate collaborations between Singapore and German companies in various areas including urban solutions. Singapore companies have developed relevant capabilities in sustainable infrastructure development over the years and have built a strong track record and connections in the region, especially Southeast Asia. Partners like Wilo bring with them complementary networks and expertise, and this brings new opportunities for collaboration with Singapore companies to jointly develop innovative products and solutions for this region.”“Singapore holds immense economic importance for German businesses as a strategic gateway to the thriving ASEAN region,” said Daniel Marek, Executive Member of the Board of OAV – German Asia-Pacific Business Association. “Its stable political environment, business-friendly regulations, and world-class infrastructure make it an ideal destination for investment and expansion. Singapore’s proximity to key Southeast Asian markets facilitates access to over 650 million consumers. German companies leverage Singapore’s financial prowess, skilled workforce, and advanced logistics to enhance their regional presence. I am sure that this conference will further the German footprint in the region.”The conference took place on 21 September 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore and featured keynote addresses by H.E. Dr. Norbert Riedel, German Ambassador to Singapore, H.E. Ina Lepel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Indonesia, ASEAN and Timor-Leste, and Oliver Hermes, President & CEO of the Wilo Group.Global thought leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities for sustainable urban development and how technology can be leveraged for smart cities. These include Manish Pant, Executive Vice President International Operations, Schneider Electric, Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Co-founder and CEO, ADDO AI, and more. They explored the role communities play in developing a sustainable and technologically advanced city, and what leading organisations in the public and private spheres can and should be doing to drive continued innovation and progress.During the event, the Wilo Group also announced a partnership with the Nusantara Capital Authority. Details on the form of this partnership will be announced at a later date.For information on the conference, follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wilo-group/

Wilo Group

