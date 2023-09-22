Khammouane Province Destroys Hunting Weapons and Other Prohibited Items

Khammouane Provincial Authorities destroyed hunting weapons, firearms, and other seized prohibited items in a ceremony on Friday, 22 September.



The event was attended by Mr. Vanxay Phongsavanh, Governor of Khammouane Province; Colonel Thipphachanh Phoxay, Director of Khammouane Provincial Police Command; Colonel Khamsing Nonthasone, Deputy Director of Khammouane Provincial Police Command; and other authorities from relevant departments.

At the ceremony, Colonel Khamsing said that the Khammouane police have been cooperating with other government agencies to confiscate firearms, hunting weapons, and other prohibited items.

Through collective efforts, Colonel Khamsing revealed that the Khammouane authorities collected a large number of weapons and prohibited items, including 194 firearms (85 rifles and 109 handguns), 2,593 hunting weapons, 67 electrofishing batteries, and 20 electrofishing devices.

According to Colonel Khamsing, the collection, and destruction of these items were necessary due to the reckless use of firearms and hunting weapons by certain miscreants, which have caused damage to the lives and property of citizens through robbery, intimidation, and murder.

Of the weapons collected, only 2,593 hunting weapons, 387 guns, 67 electrofishing batteries, and 20 electrofishing devices were burned and destroyed at the ceremony, while the authorities kept the rest and handed them over to relevant parties for management.

This event was held to convey that the province is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens by removing dangerous weapons from circulation.

Gun violence has been a major concern in Laos of late, with two shootings occurring in early September, in the Bokeo and Bolikhamxay provinces, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the severe injury of another.