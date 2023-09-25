Visit Laos Year 2024 Campaign All Set to Launch in November

The Visit Laos Year 2024 tourism promotion campaign will officially launch on 23 November, with an opening ceremony planned at That Luang Esplanade.

The announcement came during a national meeting that was held in Vientiane Capital last week to prepare for the launch.

Deputy Prime Minister of Information, Culture and​ Tourism, Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune chaired the meeting and emphasized the importance of the campaign, pointing out how effective it will be in attracting tourists to Laos. An influx of visitors will also encourage the manufacturing of products that would interest tourists and enhance the quality of services they receive in the country.

“The program will offer cultural activities and traditional festivals in central and local areas, as well as bolstering domestic tourism and inspiring more foreign tourists to visit Laos, which will generate more revenue for local communities,” the minister added.

Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, who also attended the meeting, informed that the Visit Laos Year 2024 program will consist of 75 activities, 14 of which will be conducted at the national level and 61 in various provinces.

To prepare for hosting these activities, provincial authorities have upgraded tourist attractions across Laos to meet international standards.

Additionally, they have installed road signage on routes connecting to neighboring countries and leading to tourist attractions, improved visitor facilities, and introduced outdoor activities such as hiking, climbing, and camping. Moreover, safety and technical certificates have been issued for tourism operators offering ziplining, climbing, and hot air ballooning activities.

Officials are also closely inspecting conservation areas to ensure they are maintained properly, with local residents encouraged to play an active role in their preservation.

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism is working towards finalizing a slogan and logo for the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign.

The government aims to attract at least 4.6 million foreign and Lao tourists, generating revenue of USD 712 million.