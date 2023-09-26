C23 HK’s largest AI Marketing event in 2023 Explore AI tools to help boost productivity and competitiveness of digital marketing

Opening Ceremony by officiating guests

Over 50 local and international experts assemble to share successful AI marketing stories

In the thematic presentations, senior executives from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Xiaohongshu, GroupM, WPP, and Nvidia China shared their expertise on multifaceted AI technologies, such as generative AI, user-generated content, and AIGC Cloud Engine to turbo-charge the marketing effectiveness.

In the panel discussions, a host of well-known companies from different industries, including Adobe, Google, SenseTime, Campaign Asia, HSBC, Microsoft, Preface, PwC and Data Literacy Association, shared successful AI marketing stories and powerful strategies and explored the future AI development, challenges and threats in East and West.

Attendees who wish to delve into the AI trends and applications in various marketing areas like content creation, commerce, adtech and measurement, joined the panel discussions jointly presented by Pantheon Lab, AWS, TVB, Dayta AI, RFI Asia, Omnicom Media Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Magnite, Smartly.io, Bupa, LoopMe and Meta. The highlights included digital human avatars, AI-driven sales, AI tools to increase advertising efficiency, generative AI for media planning and buying, and data privacy.

Showcasing top-notch innovative AI technologies from local tech startups

Appendix 1: Conference information



Date:

26 Sep 2023 (Tue)

Time:

9:30am – 5:30pm (conference)



9:30am – 6:30pm (exhibition)



9:30am – 4:30pm (workshop)

Venue:

S421 – 427, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Format:

Physical + Online conference

Language:

English/Chinese (with simultaneous translation)



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – One of the city’s influential digital marketing associations IAB Hong Kong presented “IABHK C23” (C23), a one-day conference and exhibition today (26 September). Under the theme of “AI ALL AT ONCE”, it aimed to reveal the impact of AI on revolutionary transformation of digital marketing. This groundbreaking event gathered more than 50 senior business executives and IT solution developers in 20+ sessions and 16+ exhibitors, to offer their insights into the most recent AI applications and case studies in the business world. Today’s c23 also featured a number of A1 workshops and an exhibition showcasing innovative AI solutions in various fields.With an audience of over 400 attendees in-person and 500 online from across the region, C23 is the largest AI Marketing event in Hong Kong this year in terms of participants and speakers. Marketers and industry professionals had the opportunity to delve into the latest AI marketing trends, connect with industry leaders, and uncover strategies that have the potential to transform businesses and drive exponential growth.An impressive lineup of over 50 local and international experts, each shared how their unique technology and experience in AI to be applied practically across the region, to stay ahead of the market, resolve challenges and enhance business efficiency. In the mainstage presentation and panels, attendees gained valuable insights ranging from the potential of AI-generated content, the adoption of AI-powered content for optimal customer experience, how to optimize omnichannel sales, maximize advertising efficiency, and AI-powered planning & generative insight into measurements.Kevin Huang, Chairman of IAB Hong Kong, said that AI was a game-changer for all marketers in all industries, transforming many aspects of our lives, from how we work to how we play. “Marketers must adopt a forward-thinking mindset and explore the future AI-powered tools to drive the next phase of growth”, said Huang. He also introduced the Conference presented over 20-panel discussions and workshops in all aspects of AI and digital marketing, bringing the brightest minds and showcasing AI advancements and ad technologies from Hong Kong and beyond, to help marketers stay ahead globally.Among the highlighted topics are:Interactive and engaging workshops were also organized to cover topics including data-driven advertising, AI-powered VS generative AI content, virtual assistants, responsible AI, AI SEO, AI Chatbot, Outdoor Ad-to-Commerce and NFT Marketing to allow attendees to explore cutting-edge AI advancements and meet the like-minded professionals. Full speaker list and agenda here Amidst the AI revolution, Hong Kong companies are at the forefront, harnessing the power of AI to offer distinctive products and services across diverse sectors. C23 has prepared a captivating yet fruitful exhibition area to showcase innovative AI solutions in various fields, presenting a rich conference experience on both AI theory and practical solutions. Attendees came across a series of advanced AI technologies, including AIGC Art card (Cherrypicks), AICG NFC name card (Cymballe), NFT vending machine (Innovative Digital Media), AI-powered SEO (Aloha Group), unique photo spot (GroupM HK) and more.The fascinating showcases has allowed businesses to gain practical guidance on leveraging AI to address business challenges and drive growth, while the conference has actively promoted the incorporation of inventive AI elements into operations. The exhibition also served as a platform for outstanding local start-ups to demonstrate their distinctive products or services and meet potential partners, presenting the development of Hong Kong’s AI industry to the world.More exhibitor details at https://bit.ly/C23Exhibitors Hashtag: #IABHK #C23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About C23

The 1-day conference seeks to bring together over 450 C-suites and marketers in person and 500 online in the digital marketing industry across the globe, who are keen on exploring cutting-edge technologies, innovative strategies, and the latest trends shaping the field.



Through facilitating thought leadership exchange and bringing in the latest global technologies to Hong Kong marketers, C23 is expected to be one of the most prominent conferences in the region, reinforcing Hong Kong to be the leading city in digital marketing and helping Hong Kong to make the most out of digital. The conference will also bring in numerous international network opportunities to bridge mainland and HK enterprises with the West.



About IAB Hong Kong

IAB Hong Kong is the 46th national Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) licensee. It is a not-for-profit association that aims to develop standards and best practices in digital marketing to shape the future of digital marketing for Hong Kong’s advertising and marketing community. IAB HK is one of the most credible and influential digital marketing associations in Hong Kong with over 100 company members, coming from all aspects of the ecosystem, including media, adtech, platforms, agencies, brands and research companies.



Through working with its member companies, IAB HK is committed to talent development, education, and cutting-edge research about the critical role of digital marketing. The founding members include Meta, Google, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo. For more information, kindly refer to our website www.iabhongkong.com.

