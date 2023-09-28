“Asian Games Mailbox” Macau Station Successfully Concludes, Local Youth Send Messages to Hangzhou Asian Games

MACAU – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – September 20, 2023, With only three days left until the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the “Asian Games Mailbox” event has reached its final destination – Macau.In order to promote the spirit of the Asian Games and allow the people of Asia to understand the Asian Games and China, the “Asian Games Mailbox” activity was organized under the guidance of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department and the Zhejiang Provincial Government’s News Office, with the participation of local people in various countries and regions in Asia. Phoenix Satellite TV and Phoenix Net invited local people to write blessings for the Asian Games by hand.The collection points for the “Asian Games Mailbox” in Macau were set up at famous tourist attractions such as Macau Tower, Ruins of St. Paul’s, Macau St. Dominic’s Church, and The Venetian. The news of the establishment of the “Asian Games Mailbox” in Macau had already spread a few days ago, and on the 20th, the crowd gathered quickly at the event site. The promotional brochures of Hangzhou were also well-received by people from various regions, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of Hangzhou’s history, culture, local customs, and geographical features. At the same time, it raised higher expectations for the Hangzhou Asian Games.The “Asian Games Mailbox” event in Macau, China, was primarily participated by local residents of Macau, both young and old, with radiant smiles on their faces. They enthusiastically placed their heartfelt wishes for the Hangzhou Asian Games into the mailbox, hoping for them to reach Hangzhou.One elderly participant in the event, who was in his seventies, told reporters from the “Global Insights,” “After Macau’s return to the motherland, our culture and sports have reached new heights. The Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a sporting event but also a symbol of friendship and unity among all Asian countries. I hope the Hangzhou Asian Games will be successfully held, and our motherland will thrive and prosper.”For this edition of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Macau delegation aims to surpass their previous performance of 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the Jakarta Asian Games. The Macau delegation has made thorough preparations and will send a team of over 180 athletes to compete in 21 different events.Pun Weng Kun, the director of the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, previously stated in an interview, “During this period, the athletes have been training intensively, and we believe they can showcase their abilities. We are confident about the Hangzhou Asian Games. We hope some of our athletes can contend for medals, and our young athletes can gain valuable competition experience.”A young participant in the event wrote a beautiful wish on a postcard and also expressed to the “Global Insights” that he hopes sports can bring people together and resolve disputes, saying, “I hope athletes from the three regions can achieve excellent results on the field.”With such wonderful wishes, the Hangzhou Asian Games officially commenced on September 23 at 20:00. Numerous letters filled with encouragement, blessings, and love will continue to arrive, including those from friends in the Hong Kong and Macau regions, overseas Chinese, and heartfelt wishes from foreign friends. Hangzhou will receive love from Asia and reciprocate with its own love to Asia.Hashtag: #AsianGamesMailbox

