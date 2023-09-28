Workato Automate Asia 2023 Shapes New Automation Mindset in Collaboration with Academia in Singapore, Focused on the Future of AI and Automation

The event will feature the launch of Workato CEO’s latest book, seamlessly integrated into local curriculum to empower the workforce with future-ready automation skills.

“The Future of Automation in Finance and Procurement” with: Donald Bee, Director of Procurement at GoTo Group Raymond Ong, Chief Finance Officer at MoneySmart Vinu Rohit Krishnan, Head of Cloud Economics & CFO Advisory (ASEAN) at Amazon Web Services June Lee, Vice President of Sales at Workato, Asia

“CIO Priorities Panel — Scaling Enterprise Automation in an Era of AI” with: Alvin Lim, Chief Information Officer at Fullerton Health Edwin Tan, Director, Data and Integration at Surbana Jurong Group Harikrishnan Raguraman, Head Enterprise Technology at GXS Bank Soobaek Jang, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering at Wesang Carter Busse, Chief Information Officer at Workato

“Building a Digital-first People Strategy for the Modern Enterprise” with: Akarin Phureesitr, Chief People Officer at Central Pattana Wendy Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer at Fullerton Health Khoo Choon Yen, Director, Global People Operations and Technology at Workato

“Architecting the Enterprise of Today with Automation” with Alvin Pascual, Director of Enterprise Applications at Jollibee Worldwide Services.

“Transforming Healthcare Efficiency — Fullerton Health’s Automation Journey to Streamlined Business Operations” with Dr. Ethan Lim, Head, Clinical Strategy & Partnerships at Fullerton Health.





Carter Busse, Chief Information Officer at Workato

Daniel Gericke, Automation Evangelist and Director at DNG Partners

Luiz Enriquez, Group Chief Technology Officer at Zuellig Pharmaceutical

Miguel Ho, Head of Process Automation at NTUC Enterprise Nexus Co-operative Limited

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – Workato , the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, announced that the groundbreaking new book, “ The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-For-All ” authored by Vijay Tella, Workato co-founder and CEO, Massimo Pezzini, former Gartner analyst, and Scott Brinker, Vice President of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot, will be integrated as part of the curriculum in several institutes of higher learning (IHLs) in Singapore, including Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Singapore University of Social Sciences, and Temasek Polytechnic. Recognizing the pivotal role automation plays in shaping the future workforce and building on the momentum of existing partnerships with institutes of IHLs in Singapore , Workato’s partnership with academic institutions aims to equip students with skills for in-demand careers in automation, ensuring they are well-prepared for the ever-evolving job landscape and the demands of an AI-driven world.“Our partnership with industry leaders such as Workato represents our commitment to ensure our curriculum would be industry relevant and future ready, so as to empower both students and adult learners with skills and knowledge that align with current industry trends,” said David Pooi, Course Chair of Specialist Diploma in Enhanced Human Resource Skills at Singapore Polytechnic. “Amid a competitive global market, it is crucial that our graduates are not just academically proficient but also equipped with industry ready skills. Through such partnerships, our goal is to ensure that students not only find meaningful careers but also contribute to organizational success by unlocking unique value through the use of automation.”“The New Automation Mindset” is currently on sale at Kinokuniya and provides invaluable insights on navigating the complex world of automation and technology in the age of artificial intelligence. The book will be formally launched at Automate Asia 2023 , Workato’s third annual customer and partner conference and the first in-person Automate conference in Singapore. This event is held on October 3 at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay.Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO of Workato, said: “Last year, we introduced the idea of The New Automation Mindset, this end-to-end approach to automating at scale across the enterprise. Since then, The New Automation Mindset has evolved into a leadership blueprint for this era of AI-for-all.“At this year’s Automate conference, we are thrilled to be bringing this new way of thinking about AI, Automation, and Integration to the main stage and learning directly from the people leading this movement. Automate 2023 will be a chance for us to put a focus on automation that helps innovate the future rather than automating the past.”Automate Asia 2023 sets the stage for global leaders to discuss how their companies are approaching AI, Automation, and Integration and share stories around increasing organizational efficiency and agility, driving business impact across organizations, and more.Automate will feature dozens of engaging sessions that will include customer case studies, panel discussions, product demos, and more. The sessions will include:The event also features a panel, “The New Automation Mindset — Automation in a time of complexity and AI”, moderated by Grace Chng, Strategic Advisor and Editor-in-Chief of DeepTech Times. Panelists include:“Business leaders in Asia Pacific are recognizing the use of AI as a strategic imperative to stay ahead amid challenging economic conditions and fears of a recession,” said Amlan Debnath, Managing Director for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan. “The massive productivity, efficiencies, and innovations AI can bring to businesses are only limited by the scale with which companies adopt it. We’re thrilled by the opportunities that lie ahead, to see what can be achieved by the next generation workforce working in concert with the industry, united by the new automation mindset and the possibilities unleashed by emerging technologies like GenAI.”For the full agenda of the in-person event in Singapore, please visit events.bizzabo.com/automate-2023-singapore/home .Hashtag: #Workato #Automation #Integration #AI #Digitalisation

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.




