GSM officially launches electric scooter ride-hailing services in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – 29 September 2023 –

From 29 September 2023, customers in Ho Chi Minh City can conveniently book and use the Green SM Bike’s electric scooter ride-hailing service through the Green SM mobile application.The starting price is VN13,800 for the first 2 kilometers (equivalent to VND6,900/km), and VND4,800/km from the third kilometer onwards.The VinFast Feliz S model will be used for the Green SM Bike’s electric scooter fleet, showcasing the distinctive Cyan Blue paint. The model is highly valued by both drivers and passengers for its powerful engine, smooth performance, and soft, comfortable seating.Echoing Green SM’s core values, Green SM Bike also commits to providing its passengers with an outstanding service experience through a team of friendly, well-trained, and professional drivers.With the benefits of zero petrol odor and engine noise, along with being beneficial for human health and the environment, the Green SM Bike will be a prime transportation choice for all.Prior to the launch in Ho Chi Minh City, Green SM Bike was introduced in Hanoi and received substantial support from the residents. Specifically, around 1 million rides were undertaken in just over a month.Aligned with the aim of offering e-scooter transportation solutions and promoting the ethos of green living, Green SM Bike is also dedicated to the mission of “For Green Future”, a foundation established by Vingroup. This foundation kickstarts actionable projects and programs geared towards achieving sustainable green development in line with Vietnam’s green transition initiatives. Specifically, for every completed ride, Green SM Bike will contribute VND100, while Green SM’s taxi will allocate VND1,000 to the Foundation.To date, Green SM has donated nearly VND4 billion to the “For Green Future” Foundation, proactively participating in environmental conservation activities and fostering a sustainable future in numerous provinces and cities across Vietnam.For more information about Green SM Bike, Green SM, and Green SM Luxury Taxi services, customers can visit Green SM’s official website or download the Green SM mobile application from App Store and Google Play.Hashtag: #Vingroup

