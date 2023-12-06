Xaysomboun Greenlights Tourism Project for Pha Ka Tai Hill

In a move set to boost tourism in Xaysomboun Province, local authorities have approved a USD 50 million project aimed at enhancing tourist facilities at Pha Ka Tai Hill in Phasangob village, Anouvong district.

The agreement regulates 878 hectares of land and comprises agricultural development and conservation plans on top of tourism-related developments.

The 50-year concession agreement, signed by Xayadeth Vongsaravanh, Head of the Provincial Planning and Investment Department, and Vieng Vone Sole., Ltd.’s representative, Phouvone Chanmala, signals a pivotal moment in the province’s economic and social advancement.

Future plans for Xaysomboun Province, situated between Vientiane and Xieng Khuang provinces, include leveraging its natural resources and landscapes, such as Phou Khao Khuay National Park, Phou Hua Lon Mountain, and Phou Bia, the highest mountain in Laos.

The province has become a sought-after destination for both domestic and international tourists. In the first nine months of this year alone, the province welcomed over 15,000 visitors, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the project’s signing ceremony, Xaysomboun Provincial Governor Phoykham Houngbounyuang highlighted the project’s potential to benefit local residents and drive social and economic growth in the province.

He further urged the Vieng Vone company to fulfill its responsibilities by strictly adhering to the outlined contractual obligations. Phoykham also called on relevant stakeholders to actively monitor, conduct comprehensive inspections, and facilitate various aspects to ensure the project’s proper implementation in accordance with established rules and principles, ultimately ensuring its successful completion as planned.

In November, a similar concession agreement was signed for the San Phou Mork and Phou Takan mountains in Longcheng district. The contract, which also granted private investors a 50-year concession, aims at developing local facilities such as parks, ethnic-style house replicas, road access, restaurants, viewpoints, and tourist attractions.