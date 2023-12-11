Lao University Students Head to Japan to Celebrate 50 Years of ASEAN-Japan

Ten university students from the National University of Laos will be in Japan from 9-19 December as part of the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) exchange program to commemorate and solidify 50 years of ASEAN-Japan cooperation.

The participants representing Laos were selected in cooperation with the Lao Youth Union. As part of the program, the Lao students and attendees from other ASEAN countries will hold talks to discuss five main topics, including climate change and disaster prevention, tourism development, population-related issues, startups, and the Internet and AI.

In addition to visiting facilities and key industries related to their theme in groups, participants will experience cross-cultural events and workshops and exchange ideas with local people. At the end of the program, members will make a final presentation and submit the Declaration of Conduct for the ASEAN-Japan Relationships.

JENESYS is a youth-focused people-to-people exchange program between Japan and the Asia-Pacific region and aims to promote mutual understanding and friendship across regions.

Since JENESYS’ establishment in 2007, approximately 2,300 young Lao people have been to Japan for such exchanges.

It is expected that these exchanges will continue to promote mutual trust and understanding among the younger generations to build strong foundations for long-term friendship and cooperation between Japan and Laos.