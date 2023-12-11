Young Lao Manager at Helm as Third 7-Eleven Store Launches in Laos

The Dongdok Market branch of 7-Eleven opened its doors to customers on 10 December, marking its third branch opening in Laos.

Following the successful launch of the first 7-Eleven by CP All Lao Company Limited in September, the opening of this third new branch reflects the economic vitality of the nation. This 7-Eleven branch is managed by a local business partner in alignment with CP All’s vision, aiming for 7-Eleven in Laos to be a distinctly Lao store, contributing value to Lao society, and instilling pride in the hearts of the Lao people.

At just 26 years old, Lalinthip Meuangvong, the business partner and manager of the 7-Eleven Dongdok branch, expressed her enthusiasm for this venture. She highlighted 7-Eleven’s reputation as a modern and renowned convenience store, resonating with the experiences of Lao individuals who have encountered its services during travels to Thailand.

Lalinthip emphasized the support received from CP All, showcasing a professional team available for guidance in various aspects and a state-of-the-art store management system. She is confident in the joint success of the endeavor, anticipating a positive impact on the economy, job creation, and income generation while providing enhanced access to quality products and services.

Furthermore, Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen, Managing Director International of CP All Public Company Limited, extended congratulations to Lalinthip as the first Lao store manager, recognizing her as part of the new generation with remarkable talents. He envisions Lalinthip as an inspiration for other aspiring Lao entrepreneurs, encouraging collaboration to create positive contributions in adherence to the core values of “3 benefits” — fostering advantages for the nation, people, and organizations. CP All remains committed to fostering opportunities in line with the spirit of “Giving and Sharing.”