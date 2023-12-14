Lao People’s Army Museum Unveils New Face After Renovation

The Lao People’s Army History Museum in Vientiane Capital reopened its doors to the public on 13 December after undergoing extensive renovations, marking a major transformation for the historical institution.

Founded in 1976, the museum closed to the public in early 2018 due to a leaking roof, causing damage to the ceiling and exhibits, especially during the rainy season.

The renovation, initiated in 2019 with financial assistance from a Vietnamese government grant, included the replacement of the roof and facade, ceiling repairs, and the installation of new air conditioning. It transformed the museum into an attractive visitor destination, inviting exploration of the Lao army’s history and events leading to liberation and deepening cultural understanding for local and international visitors.

The renovation involved a three-phase construction plan with a total cost of USD 4,631,755, underscoring the commitment to preserving and showcasing Laos’ military history.

The surrounding grounds have also been enhanced to create a more appealing environment. Notable additions include a revamped electrical system, a water supply system, closed-circuit cameras, a souvenir shop, a paved courtyard with reinforced concrete, and two public toilets.

Situated near the Ministry of National Defense on Kaysone Phomvihane Avenue in Phonkheng village, Saysettha district, the Lao Museum of Military History boasts a comprehensive display of weapons, tools, and photographs showcasing the Lao People’s Army’s journey from the revolutionary period of 1950 to liberation and the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in 1975.

The renovated museum now offers an immersive experience, featuring a short documentary on Laos’ history and outdoor displays of troop vehicles and warplanes used in historic battles.