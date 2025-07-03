‘Looking to the Next 70 Years’: US and Laos Celebrate Enduring Friendship

On 2 July, the United States Embassy in Laos hosted an Independence Day celebration at Crowne Plaza in Vientiane Capital. Held on the first floor of the hotel, the cocktail-style event welcomed guests from across the government, diplomatic, and private sectors.

US Ambassador to Laos Heather Variava marked the occasion by acknowledging both the historical depth and the forward-looking vision of the US–Laos partnership.

“We are so delighted and thrilled to be celebrating the 249th birthday of the United States of America, our Independence Day,” she said. “It’s also an extra special evening tonight because we are also separately celebrating our 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Laos.”

She extended a warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, who attended as the chief guest, along with other ministers, vice ministers, and Lao partners.

A key highlight of the Ambassador’s message was the United States’ long-standing support in addressing unexploded ordnance (UXO) contamination in Laos.

“The United States is honored to be able to partner with the Lao PDR to address the issue of unexploded ordnance,” she said. “We have contributed close to USD 500 million, maybe USD 400 million over the years to clearing unexploded ordnance.”

Ambassador Variava emphasized that 2024 marked a milestone in the partnership, with a record 5,600 hectares of land cleared with the US support.

From 1964 to 1973, during the Vietnam War, the United States dropped around two million tons of bombs on Laos, making it the most heavily bombed country per capita in history. This amounts to approximately 270 million cluster bombs, with an estimated 30 percent failing to explode. Since then, the international community has been working on UXO clearance in collaboration with the Lao government.

She reiterated that USAID policy, while adaptive, remains committed to the partnership with Laos.

“Secretary Rubio has said that foreign assistance will continue. It will be adapted to meet the needs and the priorities of the United States in partnership with countries like Lao PDR,” she said.

Beyond UXO clearance, Ambassador Variava stressed the importance of continued cooperation in other sectors.

“We are very happy that, in addition to UXO programs, support in health and in combating transnational crime and trafficking in persons also continues.”

Commenting on shifts under the new US administration, she said that the core of the partnership remains strong.

“Some programs may stay, some may go away,” she added, “but we still are very committed to being partners with Lao PDR and to where we can support the youth. The young people are the future, both in the United States and Laos.”

When asked about the needs of Lao youth over the next decade, the Ambassador pointed to ongoing US programs in education and cultural exchange.

“We have programs in English language training that continue,” she said. “We have our American Center here in Vientiane where we offer opportunities for youth to practice their English and to have other experiences. So we’re very committed to working with Lao PDR to support young people.”

She also highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties: “We have a large Lao-American community in the United States that is eager to build ties.”

Concluding her remarks, Ambassador Variava expressed optimism for the future of the bilateral relationship.

“We can continue to build a strong partnership to support youth as the future for all of us,” she said. “We’re celebrating 70 years and looking forward to the next 70 years of great partnership between Laos and the United States.”