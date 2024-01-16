Chinese Aerobatic Team Begins Adaptive Flight Training in Laos

CCTV+ — The Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force started its adaptive flight training in Laos on Monday morning for the upcoming stunt performance.

At the invitation of Laos, the aerobatic team arrived in the country on Saturday for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People’s Army.

It is the first time for an aerobatic team of the Chinese air force to perform in Laos and the first time for the Red Falcon to perform outside China.

Established in 2011, the Red Falcon is made up of outstanding flight instructors from the Aviation University of the Air Force and homegrown JL-8 aircraft.