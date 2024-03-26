Unlimit partners with Xiaomi to improve GetApps payments experience for Brazilian customers

Convenient PIX payments via Unlimit will enable GetApps to serve millions of potential customers



LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2024 – Unlimit, a leading global fintech company, today announced it has partnered with Xiaomi, one of the world’s leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, to strengthen the expansion of Xiaomi’s GetApps, the company’s app distribution platform for international markets in Brazil. By providing PIX, Unlimit will greatly simplify the payment process for GetApps’ local customers, and support GetApps’ development goals in the region.

Unlimit’s powerful proprietary payments infrastructure, global acquiring capabilities, and portfolio of over 1,000 directly integrated payment methods, made the company a great fit for GetApps ambitious LATAM expansion plans. The platform will now accept PIX, one of Brazil’s most popular payment methods, expanding its reach to millions of potential customers.

GetApps, owned by the International Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, is Xiaomi’s official app store for its international market, which operates in over 90 markets and connects developers with millions of users in the most lucrative regions. Unlimit is a global, award-winning all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities to businesses worldwide, with 16 offices across four continents. Their mission is to eliminate financial borders and help businesses grow globally.

Unlimit will continue to support GetApps with additional payment capabilities, enabling them to further solidify their foothold in the Latin American market.

Commenting on the expansion, Irene Skrynova, Chief Customer Officer, at Unlimit said:

“We are honoured to be a part of this exciting journey together with Xiaomi’s GetApps and to support them on this strategically important next step focused on strengthening its presence in LATAM. For more than 15 years our main focus has always been the provision of world-class payment solutions, that seamlessly support our customers in their local and cross-border expansions, guaranteeing a truly “borderless” approach to payments. We are certain that our partnership will help to further unveil GetApps’ potential in the region, by delivering a stable, smooth and diverse payment experience to the end users.”

About Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an on-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company’s mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LatAm, APAC, India, and Africa. Unlimit has 500 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong SAR, and Mexico. For further information, please visit: https://www.unlimit.com/.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. In September 2023, MAU of MIUI reaching approximately 623 million globally. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached approximately 699 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of September 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.