US Special Adviser on Disability Rights Visits Laos to Promote Inclusion, Policy Integration

Sara Minkara, the Special Adviser on International Disability Rights at the United States (US) Department of State, led a delegation on a visit to Laos from 20 to 23 March. The purpose of their trip was to advocate the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities in Lao society, including their participation in various sectors such as tourism, especially in light of Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

In an interview with local media at the US Embassy in Vientiane, Minkara highlighted the significance of developing disability rights within the ASEAN region, emphasizing that Laos, as an ASEAN member and the current chair, plays a pivotal role. Laos will have to create new opportunities to further integrate disability rights across the ASEAN pillars in accordance with the ASEAN Enabling Masterplan.

With an estimated 16 percent of the population living with disabilities in Laos, Minkara stressed the critical need for their involvement in policy-making and platforms.

However, since the 2022 review of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Laos has been taking steps towards the implementation of international disability rights standards, she explained.

During her visit to Laos, Minkara also met with a member of the Asian Development Bank to discuss the benefits of accessible tourism, and with the MAG Visitor Center to learn about the legacy of Unexploded Ordinances (OXOs) in the country.

Since her appointment in 2021, the disability rights expert has traveled to over 25 countries, engaging with government officials, industry leaders, and civil society to support their efforts toward greater disability inclusion.

Her work emphasizes the importance of “disability diplomacy” in navigating nuanced relationships with the US’s international partners, as well as raising global awareness to the economic, social, and political benefits of including persons with disabilities.

As she spoke about the challenges and opportunities for greater disability inclusion, Minkara said, “There is a need to enhance technical capacity and allocate sufficient resources for the implementation of these policies. Another way to effectively tackle the challenges is to learn from the best practices from across ASEAN.”

“The second layer of challenges revolves around stigma and attitudes, which are pervasive worldwide, not just in Laos,” she explained. “When asked about perceptions of individuals with disabilities in any society, the common response tends to be negative, viewing them as struggling and in need of assistance.”

According to Minkara, it’s imperative to shift this narrative towards one that recognizes people with disabilities as individuals with potential, capable of contributing meaningfully, and possessing inherent value.

“Improving accessibility for them benefits society as a whole,” she said.

Regarding reaching remote areas, Minkara suggested leveraging various media platforms and conducting local leader training. She emphasized the importance of identifying key stakeholders in Laos and directly engaging with them to ensure optimal outcomes in rural areas.

Minkara’s visit to Laos revolved around enhancing regional policies on disability rights, particularly important this year as Laos is set to chair the upcoming ASEAN Summit. This summit presents a key platform to advocate for policies promoting the rights of disabled individuals through cooperation not only between Laos and the United States but also with regional and global partners.