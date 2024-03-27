Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet Strengthens Bilateral Ties with First Official Visit to Laos

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently concluded an official visit to Laos on 25-26 March at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, with the aim of fortifying bilateral relations, traditional solidarity, and a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Throughout his visit, Prime Minister Manet engaged in discussions with several high-ranking officials, including President Thongloun Sisoulith, Khambai Damlath, President of the Lao-Cambodia Friendship Association, and other key figures.

On the first day of his visit, Manet held official talks with Sonexay, discussing the significance of enhancing the longstanding ties between the neighboring countries. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to closely coordinate in implementing agreements previously reached by their respective nations’ leaders.

During their discussions, the two leaders presided over a signing ceremony for seven documents, five of which aimed to bolster energy cooperation. Among these agreements were memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and Lao entities to procure energy from hydro and wind power projects in Laos, including the ‘Xekhaman II’ and ‘Nam Emoun’ projects. These projects hold the potential to supply up to 1000 MW of renewable energy, including geothermal power.

Furthermore, on 26 March, Prime Minister Manet visited the Thanaleng Dry Port in Vientiane Capital, where Chanthone Sitthixay, Chairman of conglomerate PTL Holding Co., Ltd, proposed the establishment of a logistics park and dry port in Cambodia. This initiative aims to enhance trade along the Laos-China and Laos-Thailand railways, facilitating expedited transportation of goods to Chinese and European markets.

Prime Minister Manet welcomed the proposal, highlighting the importance of efficient logistics. Additionally, discussions during this visit encompassed plans for a highway and potential railway connection between Laos and Cambodia.

This visit to Laos marks Prime Minister Manet’s first official visit to the country since assuming office as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia in August 2023.