Airports of Thailand Implements Passenger Service Charge Increase, Efficiency Boost

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced an increase in its passenger service charge (PSC) effective 1 April. For international passengers, the charge rose from THB 700 (USD 19.10) per person to THB 730 (USD 20.50) per person, while for domestic travelers, it increased from THB 100 (2.75) per person to THB 130 (USD 3.55) per person.

The organization has also ushered in a new phase of efficiency and service quality with the implementation of the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) across its six international airports. Effective 1 April, this system overhaul aims to streamline operations and elevate the passenger experience, coinciding with a slight increase in the PSC.

Under the leadership of Kerati Kijmanawat, President of AOT, the organization has stepped up to align operations with international standards while prioritizing passenger convenience, speed, and safety.

This initiative aligns with the resolutions set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and comprises three key components: Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE), Common Use Self Service (CUSS), and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD).

The CUTE system enhances service delivery at check-in counters, ensuring passengers receive service that meets international standards. CUSS, on the other hand, reduces waiting times at check-in areas and enables passengers to check in 6-12 hours prior to departure, depending on airline conditions. Meanwhile, CUBD facilitates passengers in loading baggage independently.

Despite the promising advancements brought about by the implementation of CUPPS, it’s worth noting that the integration of CUSS has incurred additional service rates for AOT. Nevertheless, these initiatives are poised to streamline processes and elevate service standards across the AOT airport network, contributing to Thailand’s continued positioning as a leading travel destination in the region.