Samsung Brings Transformative Galaxy AI Features to More Galaxy Devices in Singapore with One UI 6.1 Update

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Galaxy AIfeatures are now available on more Samsung Galaxy devices in Singapore through a new One UI 6.1 update, engineered to further the democratisation of mobile AI.

With the new One UI 6.1 update, users of the Galaxy S23 Series, S23 FE, Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 will now be able to unlock new ways to communicate, create and be productive with Galaxy AI[2]. The update will also be progressively available on the Galaxy Tab S9 Series from 5 April 2024 onwards.

Galaxy AI is designed to deliver premium mobile AI experiences that empower users in their daily lives. Here are 3 Galaxy AI features to check out:

1. Communication That Transcends Barrier

Interpreter on the Galaxy Z Fold5

More Galaxy users will now be able to enhance how they communicate on their smartphone with Galaxy AI features such as:

Chat Assist [3] : the ability to adjust tonality of messages and translate messages in 13 different languages;

the ability to adjust tonality of messages and translate messages in 13 different languages; Live Translate [4] : voice and text translations for phone calls; and

voice and text translations for phone calls; and Interpreter: real-time text translation for live conversations.

2. Unparalleled Productivity

Note Assist on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

With Galaxy AI now introduced to the Galaxy ecosystem, day-to-day tasks will now be more seamless on Galaxy AI-supported devices.

Experience new levels of efficiency with:

Improved search functions using Circle to Search with Google [5] ;

; Note Assist [6] to create formats, generate summaries, and translate copies in Samsung Notes;

to create formats, generate summaries, and translate copies in Samsung Notes; Stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles with Browsing Assist [7] ; and

; and Easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations with Transcript Assist.

3. Unstoppable Creativity for your inner artists

Unlock your creative potential. Galaxy’s latest update delivers a suite of Galaxy AI tools that encourages creative freedom even after a photo is taken, such as:

Generative Edit [8] which allows for easy resize, reposition and realignment of objects in photos to perfect a great shot;

which allows for easy resize, reposition and realignment of objects in photos to perfect a great shot; Edit Suggestion [9] to help polish any photo faster and easier than ever; and

to help polish any photo faster and easier than ever; and Instant Slow-mo[10] that allows users to capture epic action-packed moments, without any re-shots!

Creativity and personalisation do not stop here. Customising Galaxy devices is even easier than before through AI-generated wallpapers, enabling AI-supported devices to bring users’ creativity to life.

More Reasons to Try Galaxy AI Today

Samsung is making it easier for consumers to experience Galaxy AI on more Galaxy devices.

From 4 April to 24 April 2024, consumers can enjoy the following added promo on the expanded Galaxy AI devices with purchase via Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung Online Store:

Galaxy S23 Series Galaxy S23 Ultra: Enjoy $350 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Enjoy $350 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23 Ultra case Galaxy S23+: Enjoy $250 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23+ case

Enjoy $250 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23+ case Galaxy S23: Enjoy $150 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23 case

Enjoy $150 off, with complimentary Galaxy Watch6 BT 40mm and Galaxy S23 case Galaxy S23 FE: Enjoy complimentary Galaxy Buds FE Galaxy Tab S9 Series Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Enjoy $108 off, with complimentary Galaxy Buds FE

Enjoy $108 off, with complimentary Galaxy Buds FE Galaxy Tab S9+: Enjoy $88 off, with complimentary Galaxy Buds FE

Enjoy $88 off, with complimentary Galaxy Buds FE Galaxy Tab S9: Enjoy $68 off, with complimentary Galaxy Buds FE

Plus, consumers can enjoy a limited Fan Edition bundle promo at $1,414 (15% off RRP):

Galaxy S23 FE (256GB)

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi (128GB)

Free Buds FE

Free Galaxy Tab S9 FE Smart Book Cover

Terms & Conditions apply. While stocks last.

Just for Students: More ways to experience the tech you want

For students who are looking for a fuss-free way to experience the latest tech they want, Samsung Singapore has expanded its subscription programme to include more available Galaxy devices.

For more information, please visit: https://samsung.cinch.sg/

[1] Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features. [2] Some AI features from the Galaxy S24 series may not be available in previous generation models. [3] Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require a language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [4] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Calls must be made using the native Samsung dialer. Certain languages may require a language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [5] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on the app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Time for the update may vary by models. [6] For text in Samsung Notes only. Requires a Samsung account login and internet connection [7] Only available within the Samsung Internet application. [8] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving to indicate that the image has been generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. [9] Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography or filming conditions. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [10] Instant Slow-mo is available for Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 Series.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.